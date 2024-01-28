Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 28, 2024
Platonic Friendship Rules
Avoid romantic situations by setting clear rules, like not watching late-night movies alone together
Healthy Boundaries
Image: freepik
Make your partner comfortable around your opposite-gender friend
Practice Respectfulness
Image: freepik
Act naturally and avoid behaviors that might hint at a romantic interest
Be Yourself
Image: freepik
Plan group trips to prevent situations that may lead to romantic feelings
No Vacationing Just for the Two of You
Image: freepik
Keep conversations platonic, steering clear of any sexual discussions or activities
Avoid Sexting
Image: freepik
Refrain from flirting, as it can create confusion and harm the purity of a platonic friendship
Say No to Flirting
Image: freepik
Communicate openly about feelings instead of manipulating situations
Avoid Manipulation
Image: freepik
Stay away from romantic scenarios, like dressing up too much or having candlelit dinners
Avoid "candlelight dinner " Outings
Image: freepik
Treat your platonic friend like any other friend, avoiding flirtatious behavior
Give Them the Same Treatment As Your Other Friends
Image: freepik
Avoid getting drunk with your platonic friend to prevent awkward situations
Don't Plan to Get High Together
Image: freepik
Keep physical interactions minimal to prevent sending the wrong signals
Avoid Being Cozy Together
Image: freepik
