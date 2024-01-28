Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 28, 2024

Platonic Friendship Rules

Avoid romantic situations by setting clear rules, like not watching late-night movies alone together

Healthy Boundaries

Image: freepik

Make your partner comfortable around your opposite-gender friend

Practice Respectfulness

Image: freepik

Act naturally and avoid behaviors that might hint at a romantic interest

Be Yourself

Image: freepik

Plan group trips to prevent situations that may lead to romantic feelings 

 No Vacationing Just for the Two of You 

Image: freepik

Keep conversations platonic, steering clear of any sexual discussions or activities 

Avoid Sexting

Image: freepik

Refrain from flirting, as it can create confusion and harm the purity of a platonic friendship

 Say No to Flirting

Image: freepik

Communicate openly about feelings instead of manipulating situations 

 Avoid Manipulation

Image: freepik

Stay away from romantic scenarios, like dressing up too much or having candlelit dinners

Avoid "candlelight dinner " Outings

Image: freepik

Treat your platonic friend like any other friend, avoiding flirtatious behavior 

Give Them the Same Treatment As Your Other Friends

Image: freepik

Avoid getting drunk with your platonic friend to prevent awkward situations 

 Don't Plan to Get High Together

Image: freepik

Keep physical interactions minimal to prevent sending the wrong signals 

Avoid Being Cozy Together

Image: freepik

