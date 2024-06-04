Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 04, 2024
PM Modi's favorite Indian dishes
Are you curious about what our PM Modi likes to eat? Check out some of his favorite dishes
PM Modi’s favorite dishes
Image source- bjp4gujarat
Every Gujarati’s favorite, Dhokla is prepared of protein-packed gram flour and tastes amazing with green chilies and kadhi
Dhokla
Image Credits: Freepik
The veg thali is enough to have a wholesome meal with delicious sabzi, hot roti, and sweets
Veg Thali
Image Credits: Freepik
Every Indian household favorite khichdi is prepared with moong dal and short-grain rice
Khichdi
Image Credits: Freepik
Also known as fruit chaat, this most popular Indian street food is perfect to have something healthy and keep you hydrated
Fruit salad
Image Credits: Freepik
Craving for something sweet? Then try this tasty Shrikhand made with hung curd and flavored with cardamom, and saffron
Shrikhand
Image Credits: Freepik
Enjoy this Sev Tameta sabzi, prepared with tomatoes and spices, and topped with sev, to enjoy with roti or takkar
Sev Tameta
Image Credits: Freepik
The Marwari pulao made with rice mixed with spices and veggies, is one of our PM’s favorite dish
Marwari Pulao
Image Credits: Freepik
Try this healthy and nutritious Moringa Roti that is one of the best dinner options you can enjoy
Moringa Roti
Image Credits: Freepik
So, if you haven’t tried any of these dishes, try them today, and enjoy your meal. Bon appetite
Conclusion
Image source- bjp4gujarat
