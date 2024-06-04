Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 04, 2024

PM Modi's favorite Indian dishes

Are you curious about what our PM Modi likes to eat? Check out some of his favorite dishes

PM Modi’s favorite dishes

Image source- bjp4gujarat

Every Gujarati’s favorite, Dhokla is prepared of protein-packed gram flour and tastes amazing with green chilies and kadhi

Dhokla

Image Credits: Freepik

The veg thali is enough to have a wholesome meal with delicious sabzi, hot roti, and sweets

Veg Thali

Image Credits: Freepik

Every Indian household favorite khichdi is prepared with moong dal and short-grain rice

Khichdi

Image Credits: Freepik

Also known as fruit chaat, this most popular Indian street food is perfect to have something healthy and keep you hydrated

Fruit salad

Image Credits: Freepik

Craving for something sweet? Then try this tasty Shrikhand made with hung curd and flavored with cardamom, and saffron

Shrikhand

Image Credits: Freepik

Enjoy this Sev Tameta sabzi, prepared with tomatoes and spices, and topped with sev, to enjoy with roti or takkar

Sev Tameta

Image Credits: Freepik

The Marwari pulao made with rice mixed with spices and veggies, is one of our PM’s favorite dish

Marwari Pulao

Image Credits: Freepik

Try this healthy and nutritious Moringa Roti that is one of the best dinner options you can enjoy

Moringa Roti

Image Credits: Freepik

So, if you haven’t tried any of these dishes, try them today, and enjoy your meal. Bon appetite

Conclusion

Image source- bjp4gujarat

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here