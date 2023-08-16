Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 16, 2023

Polite ways to end a conversation 

Images: Pexels 

An enjoyment of the current chat with an expression of future interest can wrap up the conversation. “I have enjoyed our chat. Looking forward to more conversations!”

Future Interest 

If you acknowledge another person’s time and efforts, it demonstrates your thoughtfulness! “I appreciate our talk. I know you have things to do, so let us catch up later on the phone!” 

Images: Pexels 

 Acknowledgement 

Specific reasons are the best ways to end a conversation. “I have to finish up some work now. Let us reconnect when I am done!” 

Images: Pexels 

Task 

Suggesting a follow-up depicts your interest in continuing the conversation in the future! “Shall we continue this discussion next time?” 

Images: Pexels 

 Follow up 

Reflection

Images: Pexels 

To conclude a conversation, you can reflect on it. “I have gained a lot from our talk. Thanks for sharing your insights!” 

Image: Pexels

Empathy 

In a hurry to end a conversation, do not hurt someone’s feelings! You can say “I understand where you are coming from. Let us stay connected!” 

Crediting someone for their hard work is a must! “Your insights have been invaluable. Let us continue our exchange later!” 

Contribution

Images: Pexels 

Keeping an open mind to conclude a conversation is the way to go! “I am open to exploring this further. Let us connect again soon!” 

Open-mindedness 

Image: Pexels 

Time constraint 

Image: Pexels

If you are running out of time, you can conclude by saying, “I have another commitment now. Let us reconnect when we have more time.” 

Image: Pexels

You can be playful while concluding! “It is time for me to leave, but be assured that I will be back! Until our next chat!” 

Playfulness 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here