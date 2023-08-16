Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 16, 2023
Polite ways to end a conversation
An enjoyment of the current chat with an expression of future interest can wrap up the conversation. “I have enjoyed our chat. Looking forward to more conversations!”
Future Interest
If you acknowledge another person’s time and efforts, it demonstrates your thoughtfulness! “I appreciate our talk. I know you have things to do, so let us catch up later on the phone!”
Acknowledgement
Specific reasons are the best ways to end a conversation. “I have to finish up some work now. Let us reconnect when I am done!”
Task
Suggesting a follow-up depicts your interest in continuing the conversation in the future! “Shall we continue this discussion next time?”
Follow up
Reflection
To conclude a conversation, you can reflect on it. “I have gained a lot from our talk. Thanks for sharing your insights!”
Empathy
In a hurry to end a conversation, do not hurt someone’s feelings! You can say “I understand where you are coming from. Let us stay connected!”
Crediting someone for their hard work is a must! “Your insights have been invaluable. Let us continue our exchange later!”
Contribution
Keeping an open mind to conclude a conversation is the way to go! “I am open to exploring this further. Let us connect again soon!”
Open-mindedness
Time constraint
If you are running out of time, you can conclude by saying, “I have another commitment now. Let us reconnect when we have more time.”
You can be playful while concluding! “It is time for me to leave, but be assured that I will be back! Until our next chat!”
Playfulness
