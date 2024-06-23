Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 23, 2024
Polite Ways to Say No to a drink
I'm driving tonight
#1
I'm taking it easy tonight
#2
I'm cutting back on alcohol
#3
I'm on medication
#4
I have an early start tomorrow
#5
I'm trying out a new health routine
#6
I'm detoxing this month
#7
I'm the designated sober one
#8
I've reached my limit for tonight
#9
I'm sticking with water tonight
#10
