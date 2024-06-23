Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 23, 2024

Polite Ways to Say No to a drink 

I'm driving tonight

#1

Image Source: Pexels

I'm taking it easy tonight

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I'm cutting back on alcohol

#3

Image Source: Pexels

I'm on medication

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I have an early start tomorrow

#5

Image Source: Pexels

I'm trying out a new health routine

Image Source: Pexels

#6

I'm detoxing this month

#7

Image Source: Pexels

I'm the designated sober one

#8

Image Source: Pexels

I've reached my limit for tonight

#9

Image Source: Pexels

I'm sticking with water tonight

#10

Image Source: Pexels

