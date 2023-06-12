Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 12, 2023
Pooja Hegde's beauty tips
Pooja is an indian actress who primarily works in Hindi and Telugu films
Pooja Hegde
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
The diva has astonished all with her beauty over the years and she maintains a strict beauty routine
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
Beauty Routine
The Cirkus star prefers using less makeup to enhance the natural glow
Less is more
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
Pooja moisturizes her skin with a lightweight moisturizer and doesn't miss it since she has dry skin
Moisturizer
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
Natural Makeup
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actor’s face looks very natural even with makeup. She swears by blending the makeup well
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
Sunscreen
Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Pooja
Pooja makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh for the skin and can make it dull
No makeup
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
Pooja emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin
Hydration
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
Coconut Oil
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
The actor prefers having a massage after applying coconut oil to soothe scalp and get lustrous locks
Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram
Pooja was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with Salman Khan
Work-front
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.