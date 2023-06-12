Heading 3

Pooja Hegde's beauty tips

Pooja is an indian actress who primarily works in Hindi and Telugu films

Pooja Hegde

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

The diva has astonished all with her beauty over the years and she maintains a strict beauty routine

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

Beauty Routine

The Cirkus star prefers using less makeup to enhance the natural glow

Less is more

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

Pooja moisturizes her skin with a lightweight moisturizer and doesn't miss it since she has dry skin

Moisturizer

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

Natural Makeup

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actor’s face looks very natural even with makeup. She swears by blending the makeup well

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

Sunscreen

Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Pooja

Pooja makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh for the skin and can make it dull

No makeup

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

Pooja emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin

Hydration

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

Coconut Oil

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

The actor prefers having a  massage after applying coconut oil to soothe scalp and get lustrous locks

Image : Pooja Hegde‘s Instagram

Pooja was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with Salman Khan

Work-front

