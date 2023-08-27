Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
AUGUST 27, 2023
Pooja Hegde's DIY face pack
Pooja Hegde is an Indian Actress known for her work in Tamil and Hindi films
The gorgeous diva has a flawless skin. Let's take a look at her beauty tips
The Radhe Shyam star is quite active on Social media and shares her beauty regime with her fans
The diva has revealed her easy DIY face mask, the secret to her glowing skin
Ingredients
The 2 ingredient face pack consists of fresh cream and turmeric
Process
Take some malai (fresh cream) and add a pinch of turmeric to form a thick paste
Apply a thin layer of mask all over your face and neck using a brush or your gentle fingers
It is suggested to not leave the mask for more than 15 mins and rinse it off with mild cleanser followed by a lightweight moisturizer
Benefits
The pack helps get glowing skin, reduce dryness and nourishes the skin
Pooja was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with Salman Khan
