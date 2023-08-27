Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

AUGUST 27, 2023

Pooja Hegde's DIY face pack

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja Hegde is an Indian Actress known for her work in Tamil and Hindi films

Pooja Hegde

The gorgeous diva has a flawless skin. Let's take a look at her beauty tips

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Beauty

The Radhe Shyam star is quite active on Social media and shares her beauty regime with her fans

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Social media

The diva has revealed her easy DIY face mask, the secret to her glowing skin

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Face Mask

Ingredients

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

The 2 ingredient face pack consists of fresh cream and turmeric

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Process

Take some malai (fresh cream) and add a pinch of turmeric to form a thick paste

Apply a thin layer of mask all over your face and neck using a brush or your gentle fingers

Application

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

It is suggested to not leave the mask for more than 15 mins and rinse it off with mild cleanser followed by a lightweight moisturizer

Advice

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Benefits

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

The pack helps get glowing skin, reduce dryness and nourishes the skin

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with Salman Khan

Work-front

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Image : Pooja Hegde's Instagram

