APRIL 26, 2023
Pooja Hegde’s Glam Beauty Secrets
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde once revealed about her skincare and hair care routine
Pooja Hegde’s beauty routine
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
She said that she does not follow any strict skincare routine. When she first joined the industry, she did not know what mascara is
Skincare routine
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja makes sure to take off her makeup before going to bed
Take off makeup
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja said that she moisturizes her skin because she has a dry skin
Moisturizer
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja said that one of the key ingredients behind her flawless beauty is that she feels confident in her skin
Confident in her skin
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja does not feel comfortable with heavy makeup and she said that less makeup is her priority
Less makeup
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
“In terms of hair, the South Indian in me is going to say that there is nothing like a nice coconut oil massage for your scalp,” said Pooja
Coconut oil massage
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja said that she has learnt a lot from her makeup guru late Subhash Vagal. From how to apply mascara to taking good care of skin, Subbu (she used to call him by this name) taught her a lot
Makeup guru
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress said that concealer is one of the key ingredients for a glamorous skin
Pooja’s trick
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja said that she does three steps of makeup. First she does her eye, then the base and lastly she applies the concealer to look fresh
3 steps
