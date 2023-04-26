Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

APRIL 26, 2023

Pooja Hegde’s Glam Beauty Secrets

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde once revealed about her skincare and hair care routine 

Pooja Hegde’s beauty routine 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

She said that she does not follow any strict skincare routine. When she first joined the industry, she did not know what mascara is

Skincare routine

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

Pooja makes sure to take off her makeup before going to bed 

Take off makeup

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

Pooja said that she moisturizes her skin because she has a dry skin

Moisturizer 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

Pooja said that one of the key ingredients behind her flawless beauty is that she feels confident in her skin 

Confident in her skin

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

Pooja does not feel comfortable with heavy makeup and she said that less makeup is her priority 

Less makeup

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

“In terms of hair, the South Indian in me is going to say that there is nothing like a nice coconut oil massage for your scalp,” said Pooja 

Coconut oil massage

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

Pooja said that she has learnt a lot from her makeup guru late Subhash Vagal. From how to apply mascara to taking good care of skin, Subbu (she used to call him by this name) taught her a lot

Makeup guru 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

The actress said that concealer is one of the key ingredients for a glamorous skin 

Pooja’s trick

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

Pooja said that she does three steps of makeup. First she does her eye, then the base and lastly she applies the concealer to look fresh 

3 steps 

