Nanditha Gururaj
AUGUST 19, 2023
Pool exercises for weight loss
Pool exercises offer health-boosting benefits like strengthening muscles, burned calories and improved cardiovascular health
Pool exercises
Movements that are done in the water are less taxing on your bones and joints as the water reduces the load of your body weight
Reduces body weight
When you walk forward in through water, your body is fighting the resistance of the water around you. This challenges your muscles in unique ways
Provides constant resistance
Running in shallow water is a good exercise to work your muscles and prevent weight gain
Running
Pool-edge push ups
Place your hands on the edge of the pool, brace your core, and shift your weight onto your upper body for this exercise
Squat Jumps
This exercise is an effective exercise for weight loss. To make the exercise harder, make sure to move faster, as it creates more resistance
Stand on the shallow end of the pool and side shuffle from one side to the other. Keep your core engaged throughout this exercise
Side shuffling
Hold onto the edge of a pool or floatation device to keep your body in a horizontal position and start the exercise
Prone scissor kick
Press to Row
Hold a kickboard against your torso and lower into a squat position till your chest is submerged in the pool. Next, extend your arms with the kickboard and pull your arms. This exercise works your back muscle
Stand in the pool with your head above the water and perform jumping jacks like usual. To increase intensity, increase the speed
Jumping jacks
