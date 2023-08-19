Heading 3

AUGUST 19, 2023

Pool exercises for weight loss

Image: Pexels

Pool exercises offer health-boosting benefits like strengthening muscles, burned calories and improved cardiovascular health

Pool exercises

Movements that are done in the water are  less taxing on your bones and joints as the water reduces the load of your body weight

Image: Pexels

Reduces body weight

When you walk forward in through water, your body is fighting the resistance of the water around you. This challenges your muscles in unique ways

Image: Pexels

Provides constant resistance

Running in shallow water is a good exercise to work your muscles and prevent weight gain

Image: Pexels

Running

Pool-edge push ups

Image: Pexels

Place your hands on the edge of the pool, brace your core, and shift your weight onto your upper body for this exercise

Image: Pexels

Squat Jumps

This exercise is an effective exercise for weight loss. To make the exercise harder, make sure to move faster, as it creates more resistance

Stand on the shallow end of the pool and side shuffle from one side to the other. Keep your core engaged throughout this exercise

Side shuffling

Image: Pexels

Hold onto the edge of a pool or floatation device to keep your body in a horizontal position and start the exercise

Prone scissor kick

Image: Pexels

Press to Row

Image: Pexels

Hold a kickboard against your torso and lower into a squat position till your chest is submerged in the pool. Next, extend your arms with the kickboard and pull your arms. This exercise works your back muscle

Image: Pexels

Stand in the pool with your head above the water and perform jumping jacks like usual. To increase intensity, increase the speed

Jumping jacks

