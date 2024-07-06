Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

july 06, 2024

Popular destinations to visit in Tripura

This must-visit place for history lovers, Unakoti is famous for its ancient rock sculptures, and lush greenery surroundings

Unakoti

Image Source: Freepik

Known as Tripura’s Lake Palace, Neer Mahal is located in the middle of Rudrasagar Lake mesmerizing visitors with its historical charm

Neer Mahal Palace

Image Source: Freepik

In the heart of Agartala, Ujjayanta Palace  showcases Greek-style architecture with domes and intricate tile works

Ujjayanta Palace

Image Source: Freepik

One of the oldest temples, and a significant pilgrimage site- Tripura Sundari Temple shines on Diwali with thousands of Diyas

Tripura Sundari Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Heritage park offers a mini-tour of Tripura’s rich cultural legacy, featuring miniature replicas of famous sites

Heritage park

Image Source: Freepik

Jampui Hills is known for its stunning views of the Kanchanpur Dasda Valley, and lush orange plantations

Image Source: Freepik

Jampui Hills

This centuries-old monastery is beautiful with its Myanmar-style architecture, housing one of the oldest Buddhist idols

Mahamuni Buddha Mandir

Image Source: Freepik

This Tripura Government museum features 76 galleries with over 1406 antique items, a perfect place to get a glimpse of Tripura's history

Tripura Government Museums

Image Source: Freepik

Spanning 155 hectares, Tepania Eco Park is renowned for its unique orchids, and modern treehouse

Tepania Eco Park

Image Source: Freepik

Situated along the Gomati River, Devtamura is home to 16th-century rock sculptures of Hindu deities

Devtamura

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here