Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 06, 2024
Popular destinations to visit in Tripura
This must-visit place for history lovers, Unakoti is famous for its ancient rock sculptures, and lush greenery surroundings
Unakoti
Image Source: Freepik
Known as Tripura’s Lake Palace, Neer Mahal is located in the middle of Rudrasagar Lake mesmerizing visitors with its historical charm
Neer Mahal Palace
Image Source: Freepik
In the heart of Agartala, Ujjayanta Palace showcases Greek-style architecture with domes and intricate tile works
Ujjayanta Palace
Image Source: Freepik
One of the oldest temples, and a significant pilgrimage site- Tripura Sundari Temple shines on Diwali with thousands of Diyas
Tripura Sundari Temple
Image Source: Freepik
Heritage park offers a mini-tour of Tripura’s rich cultural legacy, featuring miniature replicas of famous sites
Heritage park
Image Source: Freepik
Jampui Hills is known for its stunning views of the Kanchanpur Dasda Valley, and lush orange plantations
Image Source: Freepik
Jampui Hills
This centuries-old monastery is beautiful with its Myanmar-style architecture, housing one of the oldest Buddhist idols
Mahamuni Buddha Mandir
Image Source: Freepik
This Tripura Government museum features 76 galleries with over 1406 antique items, a perfect place to get a glimpse of Tripura's history
Tripura Government Museums
Image Source: Freepik
Spanning 155 hectares, Tepania Eco Park is renowned for its unique orchids, and modern treehouse
Tepania Eco Park
Image Source: Freepik
Situated along the Gomati River, Devtamura is home to 16th-century rock sculptures of Hindu deities
Devtamura
Image Source: Freepik
