Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 18, 2024
Popular Indian Starters To Try
A dish made with succulent chicken piecs coated with a marinate made of yogurt and assorted spices and later grilled to perfection
Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Image: freepik
A popular street food; consisting of puris, yogurt, spices, sweet and sour chutney and pomegranate
Dahi Chaat
Image: freepik
A spicy and fiery chicken appetizer which is flavored with various spices and a hot sauce
Chicken 65
Image: freepik
India’s favorite starter!Also known as golgappa or phuchka, these hollow balls are filled with a spicy-sweet mixture of tamarind water, chickpeas, potatoes, and spices
Pani Puri
Image: freepik
Crispy, fried rolls filled with a mixture of finely chopped vegetables and sometimes noodles, served with a tangy dipping sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Image: freepik
Thin and crispy papads topped with a spicy and tangy mixture of chopped onions, tomatoes, and spices; indeed mouthwatering
Masala Papad
Image: freepik
A vegetarian delight, made with nutritious green and created into a delectable snack
Hara Bhara Kabab
Image: freepik
Cubes of paneer marinated in a flavorful mixture of spices and grilled until charred; a must have starter option in Indian functions!
Image: freepik
Paneer Tikka
Fish fillets marinated in a spiced batter and deep-fried until crispy; often served with a tangy yogurt chutney
Image: freepik
Fish Amritsari
Patties made from mashed potatoes and sweetcorn, flavored with spices, then shallow-fried until golden brown; a crispy delight!
Corn Tikki
Image: freepik
