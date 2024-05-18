Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

 lifestyle 

may 18, 2024

Popular Indian Starters To Try

A dish made with succulent chicken piecs coated with a marinate made of yogurt and assorted spices and later grilled to perfection

 Tandoori Chicken Tikka

Image: freepik

A popular street food; consisting of puris, yogurt, spices, sweet and sour chutney and pomegranate

 Dahi Chaat 

Image: freepik

A spicy and fiery chicken appetizer which is flavored with various spices and a hot sauce 

 Chicken 65

Image: freepik

India’s favorite starter!Also known as golgappa or phuchka, these hollow balls are filled with a spicy-sweet mixture of tamarind water, chickpeas, potatoes, and spices

  Pani Puri

Image: freepik

Crispy, fried rolls filled with a mixture of finely chopped vegetables and sometimes noodles, served with a tangy dipping sauce

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Image: freepik

Thin and crispy papads topped with a spicy and tangy mixture of chopped onions, tomatoes, and spices; indeed mouthwatering 

 Masala Papad

Image: freepik

A vegetarian delight, made with nutritious green and created into a delectable snack 

 Hara Bhara Kabab

Image: freepik

Cubes of paneer marinated in a flavorful mixture of spices and grilled until charred; a must have starter option in Indian functions! 

Image: freepik

 Paneer Tikka

 Fish fillets marinated in a spiced batter and deep-fried until crispy; often served with a tangy yogurt chutney

Image: freepik

Fish Amritsari

Patties made from mashed potatoes and sweetcorn, flavored with spices, then shallow-fried until golden brown; a crispy delight! 

Corn Tikki

Image: freepik

