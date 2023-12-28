Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

December 28, 2023

Positive parenting tips for stubborn child

Teach your children to differentiate between right and wrong. Instead of scolding unnecessarily, explain the difference keeping your composure

Teach difference

Image Source: Pexels

Give them the opportunity to experiment and learn things for themselves without trying to control them

Self-learning

Image Source: Pexels

Instead of arguing with them, try to listen and understand the things your child is trying to convey to you

Listen to the child

Image Source: Pexels

As a parent, you must teach them to sit quietly and not make a fuss, or else it often reflects badly on your parenting style

Teach them to behave 

Image Source: Pexels

Say 'yes' to your child's demands only when they are rational. Do not agree to everything they ask to

Image Source: Pexels

Don’t say ‘yes’ every time

Instead of shouting and yelling at the child, parents should stay rational and not react immediately

Never react harshly

Image Source: Pexels

Rather than giving orders and asking the child to follow them, there should be cooperation between you and your child

Establish cooperation

Image Source: Pexels

Make sure that your home is a place where your child feels happy, comfortable, and secure

Maintain peace

Image Source: Pexels

 Encourage positive behavior 

Image Source: Pexels

Lead by example and present a positive attitude. If you consistently use the words ‘no,’ ‘cannot,’ or ‘will not,’ your child is also likely to repeat the same

It’s important to know what irritates and triggers your child to become stubborn. Avoid touching those strings

Find the actual issue

Image Source: Pexels

