Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 28, 2023
Positive parenting tips for stubborn child
Teach your children to differentiate between right and wrong. Instead of scolding unnecessarily, explain the difference keeping your composure
Teach difference
Give them the opportunity to experiment and learn things for themselves without trying to control them
Self-learning
Instead of arguing with them, try to listen and understand the things your child is trying to convey to you
Listen to the child
As a parent, you must teach them to sit quietly and not make a fuss, or else it often reflects badly on your parenting style
Teach them to behave
Say 'yes' to your child's demands only when they are rational. Do not agree to everything they ask to
Don’t say ‘yes’ every time
Instead of shouting and yelling at the child, parents should stay rational and not react immediately
Never react harshly
Rather than giving orders and asking the child to follow them, there should be cooperation between you and your child
Establish cooperation
Make sure that your home is a place where your child feels happy, comfortable, and secure
Maintain peace
Encourage positive behavior
Lead by example and present a positive attitude. If you consistently use the words ‘no,’ ‘cannot,’ or ‘will not,’ your child is also likely to repeat the same
It’s important to know what irritates and triggers your child to become stubborn. Avoid touching those strings
Find the actual issue
