NOVEMBER 03, 2023

Positive quotes for students

Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself. — Chinese Proverb

The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you. — B.B. King

Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. — B.B. King

The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be ignited. – Plutarch

A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new. — Albert Einstein

Never let the fear of striking out stop you from playing the game.  — Babe Ruth

Procrastination makes easy things hard and hard things harder. — Mason Cooley

You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. – Zig Ziglar

The expert in anything was once a beginner. — Helen Hayes

The best way to predict your future is to create it. — Abraham Lincoln

