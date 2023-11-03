Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
Positive quotes for students
Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself. — Chinese Proverb
#1
Image:Pexels
The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you. — B.B. King
#2
Image:Pexels
Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. — B.B. King
#3
Image:Pexels
The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be ignited. – Plutarch
#4
Image:Pexels
A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new. — Albert Einstein
#5
Image:Pexels
Never let the fear of striking out stop you from playing the game. — Babe Ruth
#6
Image:Pexels
Procrastination makes easy things hard and hard things harder. — Mason Cooley
#7
Image:Pexels
You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. – Zig Ziglar
#8
Image:Pexels
The expert in anything was once a beginner. — Helen Hayes
#9
Image:Pexels
The best way to predict your future is to create it. — Abraham Lincoln
#10
Image:Pexels
