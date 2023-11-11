Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 11, 2023
Positive quotes for teenagers
It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are
#1
Take your broken heart, make it into art
#2
Note to self: self-love isn’t selfish
#3
Everything will be ok in the end. If it’s not ok, it’s not the end
#4
Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself
#5
The darkest night is often the bridge to the brightest tomorrow…
#6
No one can make you feel inferior without your consent
#7
#8
Find something you’re passionate about and keep tremendously interested in it
Count your rainbows, not your thunderstorms
#9
Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you
#10
