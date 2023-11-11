Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

Positive quotes for teenagers

It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are

#1

Take your broken heart, make it into art

#2

Note to self: self-love isn’t selfish

#3

Everything will be ok in the end. If it’s not ok, it’s not the end

#4

Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself

#5

The darkest night is often the bridge to the brightest tomorrow…

#6

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent

#7

#8

Find something you’re passionate about and keep tremendously interested in it

Count your rainbows, not your thunderstorms

#9

Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you

#10

