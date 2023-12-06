Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 06, 2023
Positive Ways to express Jealousy
Analyze your behavior towards your partner’s relationships to get an insight of his/her feelings
Personal Introspection
Image Source: Pexels
Even if you feel jealous about something, don’t let the trust break
Put trust
Image Source: Pexels
Never start a conversation in a high tone instead, start talking in a peaceful and calm manner
Talk calmly
Image Source: Pexels
It is a safe place where you can describe your jealousy without hampering your bond
Relationship Journal
Image Source: Pexels
During the discussion, don’t exaggerate any point but just focus on the scenario
Don’t exaggerate
Image Source: Pexels
Attempt to focus on the wider picture rather than one minor detail
Avoid Unnecessary details
Image Source: Pexels
It is possible for your partner to take multiple conversations to understand things. So, keep patience and give him/her time
Give some time
Image Source: Pexels
Ask a family member or friend you can trust for help and talk to them about it
Ask for help
Image Source: Pexels
It might give you a space for you to express your feelings and jealousy to your partrner positively
Couples Therapy
Image Source: Pexels
You should do a self-assessment to help you filter through the web of emotions
Self-assessment
Image Source: Pexels
