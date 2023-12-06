Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

December 06, 2023

Positive Ways to express Jealousy

Analyze your behavior towards your partner’s relationships to get an insight of his/her feelings

Personal Introspection 

Even if you feel jealous about something, don’t let the trust break

Put trust

Never start a conversation in a high tone instead, start talking in a peaceful and calm manner

Talk calmly

It is a safe place where you can describe your jealousy without hampering your bond

Relationship Journal

During the discussion, don’t exaggerate any point but just focus on the scenario

Don’t exaggerate

Attempt to focus on the wider picture rather than one minor detail

Avoid Unnecessary details 

It is possible for your partner to take multiple conversations to understand things. So, keep patience and give him/her time

Give some time 

Ask a family member or friend you can trust for help and talk to them about it

 Ask for help

It might give you a space for you to express your feelings and jealousy to your partrner positively

 Couples Therapy

You should do a self-assessment to help you filter through the web of emotions

Self-assessment

