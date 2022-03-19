BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 19, 2022
Post Holi skin and hair care tips
Use oil to remove colour
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
If you want to get rid of those pesky Holi stains, use a facial cotton pad soaked in oil, it easily takes off colour from your skin
Start cleansing by first using an oil-based cleanser to break down the colour on your skin and follow it up with a water-based cleanser to get rid of impurities
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Double cleansing
Do not wash your face with warm water as it can make your skin even drier and aggravate skin irritations, if any
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Don't use warm water
After taking a cold shower, use a hydrating cream to replenish the lost moisture and nourish the skin
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Moisturise your skin
Aloe vera gel helps to soothe and heal the skin, apply it on the affected area and wash it off after 15-20 minutes using cool water
Aloe vera gel
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Cucumber has an icy cooling effect on the skin and it also grants intense hydration to it
Cooling cucumber
Image: Dia Mirza Rekhi Instagram
For this, mix cucumber juice, aloe vera gel and honey in a bowl to form a paste and apply it to your face
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
DIY hydrating mask
Stubborn stains refuse to go away? Make a mixture of gram flour and rose water, leave it on for 15 minutes and wash off with cool water
For tough stains
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Hair
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Wash your tresses with cold water by using a gentle shampoo, then apply a scalp shampoo and follow it up with an ultra-hydrating conditioner
Lastly, when your hair is slightly wet, apply the serum on your hair to get frizz-free, lustrous mane
Hair serum
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
