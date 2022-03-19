BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 19, 2022

Post Holi skin and hair care tips

Use oil to remove colour

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

If you want to get rid of those pesky Holi stains, use a facial cotton pad soaked in oil, it easily takes off colour from your skin

Start cleansing by first using an oil-based cleanser to break down the colour on your skin and follow it up with a water-based cleanser to get rid of impurities

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Double cleansing

Do not wash your face with warm water as it can make your skin even drier and aggravate skin irritations, if any

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Don't use warm water

After taking a cold shower, use a hydrating cream to replenish the lost moisture and nourish the skin

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Moisturise your skin

Aloe vera gel helps to soothe and heal the skin, apply it on the affected area and wash it off after 15-20 minutes using cool water

Aloe vera gel

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Cucumber has an icy cooling effect on the skin and it also grants intense hydration to it

Cooling cucumber

Image: Dia Mirza Rekhi Instagram

For this, mix cucumber juice, aloe vera gel and honey in a bowl to form a paste and apply it to your face

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

DIY hydrating mask

Stubborn stains refuse to go away? Make a mixture of gram flour and rose water, leave it on for 15 minutes and wash off with cool water

For tough stains

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Hair

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Wash your tresses with cold water by using a gentle shampoo, then apply a scalp shampoo and follow it up with an ultra-hydrating conditioner

Lastly, when your hair is slightly wet, apply the serum on your hair to get frizz-free, lustrous mane

Hair serum

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

