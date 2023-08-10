Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 10, 2023
Post-makeup skincare for sensitive skin
Image: Pexels
Wearing makeup for sensitive skin is tricky as it may or may not cause breakouts
#1
Building a post-makeup skincare routine for sensitive skin is important for several reasons
Image: Pexels
#2
Apart from efficient makeup removal, a post skincare routine can also reduce the chances of skin irritation and flare ups
Image: Pexels
#3
Take a look at this simple yet effective post-makeup routine for sensitive skin
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
Start by using gentle cleansing wipes. Use cleansing wipes that are designed for sensitive skin to prevent irritation
Image: Pexels
#6
Use a gentle makeup remover. This step can be followed for makeup that is harder to remove. Invest in a good brand of micellar water that suits your skin type for this step
Next, opt for a soap-free face wash which is suitable for sensitive skin. The nourishing cleanser will remove dirt and impurities while also refreshing your sensitive skin
#7
Image: Pexels
Use an alcohol-free toner. An alcohol-free toner will soothe your skin and restore it’s natural pH levels with no alkaline residue
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Use a light moisturizer for sensitive skin to lock all the moisture and keep your skin hydrated
Image: Pexels
Use an under eye cream that is light, dab with your fingertips around the undereye area
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.