Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 10, 2023

Post-makeup skincare for sensitive skin

Image: Pexels

Wearing makeup for sensitive skin is tricky as it may or may not cause breakouts

#1

Building a post-makeup skincare routine for sensitive skin is important for several reasons

Image: Pexels

#2

Apart from efficient makeup removal, a post skincare routine can also reduce the chances of skin irritation and flare ups

Image: Pexels

#3

Take a look at this simple yet effective post-makeup routine for sensitive skin

Image: Pexels

#4

#5

Image: Pexels

Start by using gentle cleansing wipes. Use cleansing wipes that are designed for sensitive skin to prevent irritation

Image: Pexels

#6

Use a gentle makeup remover. This step can be followed for makeup that is harder to remove. Invest in a good brand of micellar water that suits your skin type for this step

Next, opt for a soap-free face wash which is suitable for sensitive skin. The nourishing cleanser will remove dirt and impurities while also refreshing your sensitive skin

#7

Image: Pexels

Use an alcohol-free toner. An alcohol-free toner will soothe your skin and restore it’s natural pH levels with no alkaline residue

#8

Image: Pexels

#9

Image: Pexels

Use a light moisturizer for sensitive skin to lock all the moisture and keep your skin hydrated

Image: Pexels

Use an under eye cream that is light, dab with your fingertips around the undereye area

#10

