Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 30, 2023

Post-wash tips for smooth hair 

Unlocking the secret to frizz-free hair: Post-wash care edition!

Frizz-free 

Image: Heli Daruwala Instagram

From towel-drying techniques to the magic of leave-in conditioners, we've got the key to your frizz-free dreams

Image: Pexels

Techniques 

If you think just shampooing and conditioning your hair is enough, we hate to break it to you, that it is not

Hair care

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Let's embrace gorgeous and manageable hair together 

Embrace 

Image: Pexels

STEPS TO FOLLOW 

Image: Heli Daruwala Instagram

Here are quick tips to ensure extra special care for your hair after the wash

Image: Pexels

Less is more

Shampoo your hair not more than thrice a week. Let those natural oils work their magic for smooth, manageable locks

Detangle your hair in the shower using your fingers to get silky hair, free of frizz

Use your fingers

Image: Pexels

Use a leave-in conditioner to achieve softness that lasts all day

Leave-in love

Image: Pexels

Wrapped with TLC

Image: Pexels

Upgrade your hair-drying game with microfiber/bamboo towels for faster drying and reduced frizz

Image: Pexels 

Embrace air drying instead of using hot-tools. No touching or brushing until dry - let your hair do its thing

Patience is key

