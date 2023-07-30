Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 30, 2023
Post-wash tips for smooth hair
Unlocking the secret to frizz-free hair: Post-wash care edition!
Image: Heli Daruwala Instagram
From towel-drying techniques to the magic of leave-in conditioners, we've got the key to your frizz-free dreams
Image: Pexels
If you think just shampooing and conditioning your hair is enough, we hate to break it to you, that it is not
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Let's embrace gorgeous and manageable hair together
Image: Pexels
STEPS TO FOLLOW
Image: Heli Daruwala Instagram
Here are quick tips to ensure extra special care for your hair after the wash
Image: Pexels
Less is more
Shampoo your hair not more than thrice a week. Let those natural oils work their magic for smooth, manageable locks
Detangle your hair in the shower using your fingers to get silky hair, free of frizz
Use your fingers
Image: Pexels
Use a leave-in conditioner to achieve softness that lasts all day
Leave-in love
Image: Pexels
Wrapped with TLC
Image: Pexels
Upgrade your hair-drying game with microfiber/bamboo towels for faster drying and reduced frizz
Image: Pexels
Embrace air drying instead of using hot-tools. No touching or brushing until dry - let your hair do its thing
Patience is key
