Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 26, 2023
Post-wedding skincare to revive your skin
While pre-wedding Skin care is important to maintain the bridal blow, post-wedding skin care is something that our fellow newlyweds don't pay much attention to but is equally important
Skincare
Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram
With all the hustle and bustle and makeup on for long hours, skin often tends to react, and then it requires your attention the most
Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram
Hustle-bustle
So here is a quick guide to a post-wedding skin care ritual you can perform in the comfort of your home
Guide
Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram
Give your skin a breather and stop using makeup for a while. Makeup can clog your pores and make your skin texture rough
Big No to make-up
Image: Pexels
Hydration for the win
Image: Pexels
Pause your heavy skincare regimes and stick to basic products like moisturizers, aloe vera gel, and gentle cleansers. Stay away from physical exfoliation and other treatments
Image: Pexels
Simplicity
Indian weddings call for a lot of post-wedding events too. However, give your skin time to heal and recover. Use simple and skin-friendly makeup products
Replenish yourself inside and out. Consciously pick food options that hydrate and energize your system like citrus fruits, and salads for healthier skin
Rework your diet
Image: Pexels
Between all the hustle-bustle, one tends to compromise on sleep. Hence, get back on a healthy sleeping schedule of at least 8-9 hours
Get enough sleep
Image: Pexels
Physical activity
Image: Pexels
There is no alternative to physical activity to retain facial glow. Exercising helps nourish skin cells and keep them vital
Image: Pexels
Drink lots of water and other fluids like coconut water to help the body and the skin get rid of all the toxins. Make it a habit to drink at least 8 glasses of water everyday
Lastly, Drink water
