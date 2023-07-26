Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 26, 2023

Post-wedding skincare to revive your skin 

While pre-wedding Skin care is important to maintain the bridal blow, post-wedding skin care is something that our fellow newlyweds don't pay much attention to but is equally important

Skincare 

Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram

With all the hustle and bustle and makeup on for long hours, skin often tends to react, and then it requires your attention the most

Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram 

Hustle-bustle 

So here is a quick guide to a post-wedding skin care ritual you can perform in the comfort of your home

Guide 

Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram

Give your skin a breather and stop using makeup for a while. Makeup can clog your pores and make your skin texture rough

Big No to make-up 

Image: Pexels

Hydration for the win 

Image: Pexels

Pause your heavy skincare regimes and stick to basic products like moisturizers, aloe vera gel, and gentle cleansers. Stay away from physical exfoliation and other treatments

Image: Pexels

Simplicity 

Indian weddings call for a lot of post-wedding events too. However, give your skin time to heal and recover. Use simple and skin-friendly makeup products

Replenish yourself inside and out. Consciously pick food options that hydrate and energize your system like citrus fruits, and salads for healthier skin

Rework your diet

Image: Pexels

Between all the hustle-bustle, one tends to compromise on sleep. Hence, get back on a healthy sleeping schedule of at least 8-9 hours

Get enough sleep 

Image: Pexels

Physical activity 

Image: Pexels

There is no alternative to physical activity to retain facial glow. Exercising helps nourish skin cells and keep them vital 

Image: Pexels 

Drink lots of water and other fluids like coconut water to help the body and the skin get rid of all the toxins. Make it a habit to drink at least 8 glasses of water everyday

Lastly, Drink water

