april 09, 2024
Powerful Quotes Of Indian Authors
"Pet names are a persistent remnant of childhood, a reminder that life is not always so serious, so formal, so complicated" - Jhumpa Lahiri, The Namesake
"Anybody can be decisive during a panic; it takes a strong man to act during a boom" - V. S. Naipaul, A Bend in the River
The gods grow jealous of too much contentment anywhere, and they show their displeasure all of a sudden" - R. K. Narayan, Malgudi Days
"That's the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet" - Jhumpa Lahiri, The Namesake
"Life essentially seeks out balance. I have found that it is in the habit of trading one sorrow for one joy until one cancels out the other" - Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi, The Last Song of Dusk
"Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success" - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, You Are Born To Blossom
"God save us from people who mean well." -Vikram Seth, A Suitable Boy
"This was the trouble with families. Like invidious doctors, they knew just where it hurt" - Arundhati Roy, The God Of Small Things
"And it was strange, I thought, that sorrow lasts and can make a man look forward to death, but the mood of victory fills a moment and then is over" - V. S. Naipaul, One Out Of Many
"The only dream worth having, I told her, is to dream that you will live while you're alive and die only when you're dead." - Arundhati Roy, The Cost of Living
