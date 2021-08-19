Prachi Desai’s beauty looks
august 21, 2021
The wet hairdo is all the rage right now. Prachi flaunts her glowing makeup look with a peachy pink lip tint
The actress looked glamorous as she graced a no-makeup look with crimson lip tint and side-swept curls
Well, we can’t stop adoring how perfect the diva’s skin looks. She sports nude lipstick with her hair braided into two
The beauty amps up her look with a hint of mascara and a bright lip colour. She rounds off her festive look with a bindi and her hair tied into a bun
You can never go wrong with smokey eyes! The actress enhanced her look with a double coat of mascara, eyeliner and nude brown lipstick
The actress loves to accentuate her eyes with mascara. Plump lips and blushed cheeks make her look ultra-glamorous
Prachi looks alluring in a red lip colour and warm eye makeup along with a blush of highlighter on her cheeks
The diva sports a dramatic look with her kohl-rimmed eyes and a glossy pink tint on her lips. Her quirky hairstyle adds to her appeal
A fresh blush over the cheeks is all you need for a striking look. The ‘Rock On’ actress completed her look with a cherry hued lipstick
When it comes to nude makeup, nobody nails it like Prachi! She wears a nude pink lipstick and goes for subtle eye makeup to bring the focus to her eyes
