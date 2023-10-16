Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 16, 2023
Practices for positive mental health
Practicing the right amount of exercise, having a balanced and healthy diet, and enough sleep have a positive impact on mental health
Self Care
Build and maintain strong connection with friends and family that keeps you away from negative thoughts
Stay connected
Set realistic goals that boost your confidence and give a sense of accomplishment
Set realistic goals
Balance your work and personal life to reduce stress and have a time of relaxation
Maintain work-life balance
Prioritize your needs by setting boundaries and saying No whenever necessary
Learn to say No
In your free time enjoy creativity with activities like singing, painting, writing, or anything you like to do
Engage in creative activities
View challenges not as obstacles but as an opportunity for growth and learning new skills
Positive mindset
Treat yourself with self-acceptance and self-kindness like you do to your loved ones
Practice self-compassion
Be thoughtful of the people and media you keep around yourself
Limit exposure to negativity
Take time and say “Thank you” for all the positive things in your life and negative things that give you a life lesson
Practice gratitude
