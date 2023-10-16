Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 16, 2023

Practices for positive mental health

Practicing the right amount of exercise, having a balanced and healthy diet, and enough sleep have a positive impact on mental health

Self Care

Image Source: Pexels 

Build and maintain strong connection with friends and family that keeps you away from negative thoughts

Stay connected

Image Source: Pexels 

Set realistic goals that boost your confidence and give a sense of accomplishment

Set realistic goals

Image Source: Pexels 

Balance your work and personal life to reduce stress and have a time of relaxation

Maintain work-life balance

Image Source: Pexels 

Prioritize your needs by setting boundaries and saying No whenever necessary 

Learn to say No

Image Source: Pexels 

In your free time enjoy creativity with activities like singing, painting, writing, or anything you like to do

Engage in creative activities

Image Source: Pexels 

View challenges not as obstacles but as an opportunity for growth and learning new skills

Positive mindset

Image Source: Pexels 

Treat yourself with self-acceptance and self-kindness like you do to your loved ones

Practice self-compassion

Image Source: Pexels 

Be thoughtful of the people and media you keep around yourself

Limit exposure to negativity

Image Source: Pexels 

Take time and say “Thank you” for all the positive things in your life and negative things that give you a life lesson

Practice gratitude

Image Source: Pexels 

