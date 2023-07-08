Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 08, 2023
Pranitha Subhash's Fitness routine
Pranitha Subhash is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema
Career
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
The actress follows a fitness routine, diet, and practices self-care as well
Prioritizing health
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
The actress likes to incorporate physical activity in her everyday life like gymming, yoga, and cycling
Workouts
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
Pranitha likes to begin her day by meditating for 10-15 minutes as it helps her start her day fresh
Meditation
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
Pranitha's diet consists of a lot of nutrition to keep her healthy
Diet
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
The actress likes to eat something healthy in the morning like almonds, as it makes for a good pre-workout snack as well
Snack on high proteins
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
Pranitha makes sure to keep herself hydrated throughout the day
Hydration
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
The actress emphasizes on stress and its harmful effects and suggests incorporating stress-reducing activities into our daily life
Reduce stress
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
The actress consumes green vegetables like broccoli and spinach by using them in her salads, or stir-fried
Eat greens
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
The actress likes to consume foods with low sugar to reduce the risk of illnesses and suggests the same for everyone
Low sugar
Image: Pranitha Shubhash's instagram
