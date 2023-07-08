Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 08, 2023

Pranitha Subhash's Fitness routine

Pranitha Subhash is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema 

Career

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

The actress follows a fitness routine, diet, and practices self-care as well

Prioritizing health

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

The actress likes to incorporate physical activity in her everyday life like gymming, yoga, and cycling 

Workouts

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

Pranitha likes to begin her day by meditating for 10-15 minutes as it helps her start her day fresh 

Meditation

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

Pranitha's diet consists of a lot of nutrition to keep her healthy

Diet

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

The actress likes to eat something healthy in the morning like almonds, as it makes for a good pre-workout snack as well

Snack on high proteins

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

Pranitha makes sure to keep herself hydrated throughout the day

Hydration

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

The actress emphasizes on stress and its harmful effects and suggests incorporating stress-reducing activities into our daily life

Reduce stress

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

The actress consumes green vegetables like broccoli and spinach by using them in her salads, or stir-fried

Eat greens

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

The actress likes to consume foods with low sugar to reduce the risk of illnesses and suggests the same for everyone

Low sugar

 Image:  Pranitha Shubhash's instagram

