Prawn recipes to try

We begin with a classic favorite - butter garlic prawns. These plump prawns are cooked in a rich garlic and butter sauce that's simply irresistible

 Butter garlic prawns

For a refreshing appetizer, try the Prawn cocktail. Chilled prawns are served with a tangy cocktail sauce and a bed of fresh greens

Prawn cocktail

Take a flavorful trip to India with prawn biryani. Fragrant rice is layered with prawns and aromatic spices, creating a mouthwatering seafood delight

 Prawn biryani

Experience the simplicity of grilled prawns with lemon and herbs. The prawns are marinated, grilled to perfection, and drizzled with zesty lemon and fresh herbs

Grilled prawns with lemon and herbs

Indulge in the bold flavors of Thailand with Thai red curry prawns. Coconut milk, red curry paste, and prawns come together to create a creamy and spicy delight

Thai red curry prawns

Pasta lovers will relish Prawn linguine. Succulent prawns are tossed with al dente linguine and a garlic-infused white wine sauce

Prawn linguine

For a taste of New Orleans, try Cajun spiced prawns. These prawns are generously coated in a blend of Cajun spices for a kick of flavor

Cajun spiced prawns

Embrace the fusion of flavors in prawn tacos. Marinated prawns are grilled and served in soft taco shells with fresh salsa and avocado

 Prawn tacos

Travel to the shores of the Maldives with coconut prawn curry. Creamy coconut milk and aromatic spices make for a rich and hearty prawn dish

Coconut prawn curry

End your culinary journey with prawn gumbo. This hearty stew combines prawns, okra, and a flavorful roux for a taste of the American South

 Prawn gumbo

