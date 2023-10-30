Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
OCTOBER 30, 2023
Prawn recipes to try
We begin with a classic favorite - butter garlic prawns. These plump prawns are cooked in a rich garlic and butter sauce that's simply irresistible
Butter garlic prawns
Image Source: pexels
For a refreshing appetizer, try the Prawn cocktail. Chilled prawns are served with a tangy cocktail sauce and a bed of fresh greens
Prawn cocktail
Image Source: Pixabay
Take a flavorful trip to India with prawn biryani. Fragrant rice is layered with prawns and aromatic spices, creating a mouthwatering seafood delight
Prawn biryani
Image Source: pexels
Experience the simplicity of grilled prawns with lemon and herbs. The prawns are marinated, grilled to perfection, and drizzled with zesty lemon and fresh herbs
Grilled prawns with lemon and herbs
Image Source: pexels
Indulge in the bold flavors of Thailand with Thai red curry prawns. Coconut milk, red curry paste, and prawns come together to create a creamy and spicy delight
Thai red curry prawns
Image Source: pexels
Pasta lovers will relish Prawn linguine. Succulent prawns are tossed with al dente linguine and a garlic-infused white wine sauce
Prawn linguine
Image Source: pexels
For a taste of New Orleans, try Cajun spiced prawns. These prawns are generously coated in a blend of Cajun spices for a kick of flavor
Cajun spiced prawns
Image Source: pexels
Embrace the fusion of flavors in prawn tacos. Marinated prawns are grilled and served in soft taco shells with fresh salsa and avocado
Prawn tacos
Image Source: pexels
Travel to the shores of the Maldives with coconut prawn curry. Creamy coconut milk and aromatic spices make for a rich and hearty prawn dish
Coconut prawn curry
Image Source: pexels
End your culinary journey with prawn gumbo. This hearty stew combines prawns, okra, and a flavorful roux for a taste of the American South
Prawn gumbo
Image Source: pexels
