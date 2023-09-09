Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 09, 2023

Pre and post workout skincare routine

Dirty skin is an open invitation to breakouts. Make sure to double-cleanse your skin before you plan to break a sweat 

Pre-workout cleansing

This might seem to be an unnecessary step, but exercise causes sweating and thereby dehydration and hence its vital to apply moisturiser and SPF

Hydration is the key

Don't wear your hair down as the hair products that you might have applied can combine with the sweat and clog your pores

Tie your hair

Keep your hands off! Well, literally avoid touching your face as you might transfer dirt and bacteria onto your face

During workout

Wipe-off sweat

Do not wipe your face or any part of the body against your clothes as it can give cause rashes and itchiness 

Use a clean and soft towel to pat dry your face and use your own toiletries

Sharing is not caring!

After a workout session, the first and most important thing is to deep cleanse your skin using a gentle cleanser to get rid of dirt, oil and sweat

Post-workout routine

Washing your face with cold water can help close the pores that were open because of sweat

Use cold water

Take a quick shower to wash off the sweat and prevent any fungal and bacterial infection and change into clean clothes

Take a shower

Your skin might appear red due to the release of heat from the body to calm it down, apply a lightweight moisturiser and sunscreen

Moisturiser and SPF

