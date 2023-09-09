Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 09, 2023
Pre and post workout skincare routine
Dirty skin is an open invitation to breakouts. Make sure to double-cleanse your skin before you plan to break a sweat
Pre-workout cleansing
Image: Sonnalli Seygall Instagram
This might seem to be an unnecessary step, but exercise causes sweating and thereby dehydration and hence its vital to apply moisturiser and SPF
Hydration is the key
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Don't wear your hair down as the hair products that you might have applied can combine with the sweat and clog your pores
Tie your hair
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Keep your hands off! Well, literally avoid touching your face as you might transfer dirt and bacteria onto your face
During workout
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Wipe-off sweat
Video: Sonnalli Seygall Instagram
Do not wipe your face or any part of the body against your clothes as it can give cause rashes and itchiness
Use a clean and soft towel to pat dry your face and use your own toiletries
Sharing is not caring!
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
After a workout session, the first and most important thing is to deep cleanse your skin using a gentle cleanser to get rid of dirt, oil and sweat
Post-workout routine
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Washing your face with cold water can help close the pores that were open because of sweat
Use cold water
Video: Neha Sharma Instagram
Take a quick shower to wash off the sweat and prevent any fungal and bacterial infection and change into clean clothes
Take a shower
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Your skin might appear red due to the release of heat from the body to calm it down, apply a lightweight moisturiser and sunscreen
Moisturiser and SPF
Video: Neha Sharma Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.