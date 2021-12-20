Pre and post-workout skincare routine

LIFESTYLE

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 20, 2021

Pre-workout cleansing

Dirty skin is an open invitation to breakouts. Make sure to double-cleanse your skin before you work up a sweat

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Moisturiser and SPF

This might seem to be an unnecessary step, but exercise causes sweating and thereby dehydration and hence its vital to apply moisturiser and SPF

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Tie your hair

Don't wear your hair down as the hair products that you might have applied can combine with the sweat and clog your pores

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

During workout

Keep your hands off it! Well, literally avoid touching your face as you might transfer dirt and bacteria onto your face

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Wipe-off sweat

Do not wipe your face or any part of the body against your clothes as it can give rise to rashes and itchiness

Image: Tridha Choudhury Instagram

Use a clean and soft towel to pat dry your face and use your own toiletries

Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Sharing is not caring!

Post-workout routine

After a workout session, the first and most important thing is to deep cleanse your skin using a gentle cleanser to get rid of dirt, oil and sweat

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Washing your face with cold water can help close the pores that were open because of sweat

Use cold water

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Take a quick shower to wash off the sweat and prevent any fungal and bacterial infection and change into clean clothes

 Take a shower

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Your skin might appear red due to the release of heat from the body to calm it down, apply a lightweight moisturiser and sunscreen

 Moisturiser and SPF

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

