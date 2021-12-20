Pre and post-workout skincare routine
LIFESTYLE
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 20, 2021
Pre-workout cleansing
Dirty skin is an open invitation to breakouts. Make sure to double-cleanse your skin before you work up a sweat
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Moisturiser and SPF
This might seem to be an unnecessary step, but exercise causes sweating and thereby dehydration and hence its vital to apply moisturiser and SPF
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Tie your hair
Don't wear your hair down as the hair products that you might have applied can combine with the sweat and clog your pores
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
During workout
Keep your hands off it! Well, literally avoid touching your face as you might transfer dirt and bacteria onto your face
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Wipe-off sweat
Do not wipe your face or any part of the body against your clothes as it can give rise to rashes and itchiness
Image: Tridha Choudhury Instagram
Use a clean and soft towel to pat dry your face and use your own toiletries
Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
Sharing is not caring!
Post-workout routine
After a workout session, the first and most important thing is to deep cleanse your skin using a gentle cleanser to get rid of dirt, oil and sweat
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Washing your face with cold water can help close the pores that were open because of sweat
Use cold water
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Take a quick shower to wash off the sweat and prevent any fungal and bacterial infection and change into clean clothes
Take a shower
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Your skin might appear red due to the release of heat from the body to calm it down, apply a lightweight moisturiser and sunscreen
Moisturiser and SPF
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best Fashion faceoffs of 2021