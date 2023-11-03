Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
Pre-diwali home cleaning ideas
Start by going through each room and decluttering. Donate or discard items you no longer need
Declutter
Image:Pexels
Dust all surfaces, including shelves, tables, and decorative items. Don't forget ceiling fans and light fixtures
Dusting
Image:Pexels
Sweep and mop the floors in every room. Consider deep cleaning carpets and rugs
Floor Cleaning
Image:Pexels
Clean the kitchen thoroughly, including appliances, cabinets, and countertops. Dispose of expired food items
Kitchen
Image:Pexels
Consider pest control measures to prevent insects from entering your home during the festivities
Pest Control
Image:Pexels
Clean windows and mirrors for a sparkling shine
Windows and Mirrors
Image:Pexels
Polish and clean your furniture to remove dirt and stains
Furniture
Image:Pexels
Organize your closets and drawers, discarding old or damaged clothing
Organize Closets
Image:Pexels
Check and clean your light fixtures, and replace any burnt-out bulbs
Lighting
Image:Pexels
Prepare your Diwali decorations and ensure they are clean and in good condition
Decorations
Image:Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.