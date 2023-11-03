Heading 3

Jiya Surana

 Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

Pre-diwali home cleaning ideas

Start by going through each room and decluttering. Donate or discard items you no longer need

Declutter

Image:Pexels 

Dust all surfaces, including shelves, tables, and decorative items. Don't forget ceiling fans and light fixtures

Dusting

Image:Pexels 

Sweep and mop the floors in every room. Consider deep cleaning carpets and rugs

Floor Cleaning

Image:Pexels 

Clean the kitchen thoroughly, including appliances, cabinets, and countertops. Dispose of expired food items

Kitchen

Image:Pexels 

Consider pest control measures to prevent insects from entering your home during the festivities

Pest Control

Image:Pexels 

Clean windows and mirrors for a sparkling shine

Windows and Mirrors

Image:Pexels 

Polish and clean your furniture to remove dirt and stains

Furniture

Image:Pexels 

Organize your closets and drawers, discarding old or damaged clothing

Organize Closets

Image:Pexels 

Check and clean your light fixtures, and replace any burnt-out bulbs

Lighting

Image:Pexels 

Prepare your Diwali decorations and ensure they are clean and in good condition

Decorations

Image:Pexels 

