Mohit K. Dixit

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

Preferable foods to eat during menses

Fish like salmon disrupt the inflammatory signaling pathway and hence helps in lowering the pain

 Salmon

Image: Pexels 

Spinach, kale, or any other leafy veggies increase the iron levels of the body leading to less pain and fatigue 

Leafy vegetables

Image: Pexels 

It is rich in iron and magnesium which helps reduce period pain. Besides this, dark chocolate also helps lightening up the mood

Dark chocolate

Image: Pexels 

They can help reduce muscle contractions that cause cramping with flax seeds also helping with constipation, a common symptom of menstruation

Nuts & Seeds

Image: Pexels 

It contains calcium that helps in regulating muscle cells associated with menstrual cramping

 Yogurt

Image: Pexels 

Since it is rich in proteins and other useful nutrients, eggs effectively reduce menstrual pain and relieve cramps

Eggs

Image: Pexels 

It can reduce muscle pain and combat bloating by promoting healthy bowel movements

Banana

Image: Pexels 

Ginger can be a savior when you're feeling nauseous. It's also good for relieving gas and bloating issues thereby preventing additional pain

Ginger

Image: Pexels 

Quinoa is rich in nutrients such as iron, protein, and magnesium that soothes pain and regulates muscle cells

Quinoa

Image: Pexels 

Berries contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help manage inflammation and the nutrients are also instrumental in reducing period pain relief

Berries

Image: Pexels 

