Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
Preferable foods to eat during menses
Fish like salmon disrupt the inflammatory signaling pathway and hence helps in lowering the pain
Salmon
Image: Pexels
Spinach, kale, or any other leafy veggies increase the iron levels of the body leading to less pain and fatigue
Leafy vegetables
Image: Pexels
It is rich in iron and magnesium which helps reduce period pain. Besides this, dark chocolate also helps lightening up the mood
Dark chocolate
Image: Pexels
They can help reduce muscle contractions that cause cramping with flax seeds also helping with constipation, a common symptom of menstruation
Nuts & Seeds
Image: Pexels
It contains calcium that helps in regulating muscle cells associated with menstrual cramping
Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Since it is rich in proteins and other useful nutrients, eggs effectively reduce menstrual pain and relieve cramps
Eggs
Image: Pexels
It can reduce muscle pain and combat bloating by promoting healthy bowel movements
Banana
Image: Pexels
Ginger can be a savior when you're feeling nauseous. It's also good for relieving gas and bloating issues thereby preventing additional pain
Ginger
Image: Pexels
Quinoa is rich in nutrients such as iron, protein, and magnesium that soothes pain and regulates muscle cells
Quinoa
Image: Pexels
Berries contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help manage inflammation and the nutrients are also instrumental in reducing period pain relief
Berries
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.