Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 06, 2023
Pregnancy quotes
"A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years, and in your heart until the day you die."
#1
Image Source: Pexels
"Pregnancy is getting company inside one’s skin."
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“Making a decision to have a child—it's momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body."
#3
Image Source: Pexels
"A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty."
#4
Image Source: Pexels
“Pregnancy is a unique and beautiful journey of creating life."
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“The amazing thing about becoming a parent is that you will never again be your own first priority.”
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“You are proof that love before first sight does exist.”
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes one little kick to make everything feel alright.”
#8
Image Source: Pexels
“Giving birth should be your greatest achievement, not your greatest fear.”
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one.”
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.