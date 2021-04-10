April 10, 2021
Premature greying: Causes and solutions
Hair usually turns grey with age when one is in their late 30s and early 40s. Anything before that is considered premature grey hair
Apart from genetics, common causes for premature greying include stress, smoking and thyroid issues
Grey hair sprouts due to the absence of melanin in the hair follicle. As we grow older, the pigment dies which turns the hair grey or white
While dyeing the hair is always an option, the chemicals present in hair dyes are known to damage hair
Henna is a natural hair dye that does the trick of covering up grey hair temporarily. Mix this with a coffee concoction and apply on hair as a mask
Onion juice doesn’t just boost shine & promote hair growth. Mix 2-3 spoons of it with some oil and massage on your scalp to cover greys over time
Curry leaves also reverse greying. Boil a cup of leaves till they turn black. Cool this water, strain and apply twice a week while leaving it overnight
Brahmi is one natural ingredient that works best on damaged her and reverses greying. Massage this natural herbal oil and leave it overnight
Make your own natural hair dye with tea or coffee concoction. Pour this on your strans and let it stay for an hour. Do this regularly for effective results
