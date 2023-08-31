Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

August 31, 2023

Priyamani Raj’s diet and fitness routine

She drinks a glass of kadha in the morning good for digestion followed by amla and dry fruits

#1

Image: Pexels

She consumes muesli at least thrice a week

#2

Image: Pexels

Her lunch consists of simple home-cooked meals which include dal, roti, sabzi, and brown rice

#3

Image: Pexels

For dinner, she prefers South Indian meals like parotta, dosa, or rava dosa

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Before going to bed she consumes cinnamon water which contains various health benefits like weight loss

Once a week she has a burger without mayonnaise for lunch

#6

Image: Pexels

She makes sure to eat her dinner before 7 p.m. every day

#7

Image: Pexels

She works out in the gym during everyday during the evening

#8

Image: Pexels

She starts her day with an intense workout session and never misses her workout routine

#9 

Image: Pexels

Her workout consists of 30 minutes of cardio, yoga, and gym workouts. All these exercises play a vital role in her health

#10

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here