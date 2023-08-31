Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
August 31, 2023
Priyamani Raj’s diet and fitness routine
She drinks a glass of kadha in the morning good for digestion followed by amla and dry fruits
#1
Image: Pexels
She consumes muesli at least thrice a week
#2
Image: Pexels
Her lunch consists of simple home-cooked meals which include dal, roti, sabzi, and brown rice
#3
Image: Pexels
For dinner, she prefers South Indian meals like parotta, dosa, or rava dosa
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Before going to bed she consumes cinnamon water which contains various health benefits like weight loss
Once a week she has a burger without mayonnaise for lunch
#6
Image: Pexels
She makes sure to eat her dinner before 7 p.m. every day
#7
Image: Pexels
She works out in the gym during everyday during the evening
#8
Image: Pexels
She starts her day with an intense workout session and never misses her workout routine
#9
Image: Pexels
Her workout consists of 30 minutes of cardio, yoga, and gym workouts. All these exercises play a vital role in her health
#10
Image: Pexels
