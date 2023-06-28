Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 28, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's beauty tips

Priyanka is an Indian Actress who mainly appears in Indian television daily Soaps

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 fame has flawless skin and beauty. Let's take a look at her beauty tips

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

Beauty

Priyanka is more of a no-makeup person and prefers a natural look accompanied by nude lipstick

Natural Look

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

Priyanka likes using products without harsh chemicals and prefers organic products

Organic Products

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

Face mask

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

She uses fruit like papaya or banana face masks to nourish her skin

Image : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

Nighttime Routine

The Udaariyan actress follows a proper CTM routine before hitting the bed 

Apart from fruit facials, Priyanka likes to use sheet masks to exfoliate her skin

Sheet Mask

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

Priyanka's secret hack is using lipstick as her only makeup product and applies as blush and eyeshadow 

Makeup hack

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

Sunscreen

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

On outdoor shoot days, Priyanka makes sure to use sunscreen to avoid skin tan

Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

Priyanka was last seen in a music video ‘Kuch Itne Haseen’ with Ankit Gupta

Work-front

