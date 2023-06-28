Heading 3
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's beauty tips
Priyanka is an Indian Actress who mainly appears in Indian television daily Soaps
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 fame has flawless skin and beauty. Let's take a look at her beauty tips
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Beauty
Priyanka is more of a no-makeup person and prefers a natural look accompanied by nude lipstick
Natural Look
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Priyanka likes using products without harsh chemicals and prefers organic products
Organic Products
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Face mask
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
She uses fruit like papaya or banana face masks to nourish her skin
Image : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Nighttime Routine
The Udaariyan actress follows a proper CTM routine before hitting the bed
Apart from fruit facials, Priyanka likes to use sheet masks to exfoliate her skin
Sheet Mask
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Priyanka's secret hack is using lipstick as her only makeup product and applies as blush and eyeshadow
Makeup hack
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Sunscreen
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
On outdoor shoot days, Priyanka makes sure to use sunscreen to avoid skin tan
Image: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Priyanka was last seen in a music video ‘Kuch Itne Haseen’ with Ankit Gupta
Work-front
