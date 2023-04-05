APRIL 05, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Inspired DIY facemask
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Making Headlines
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has one of the most radiant faces in the industry. Her secret to this glow is her homemade DIY facemask to get a shine incomparable to anyone
Priyanka’s DIY face mask
Let’s take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s famous DIY facemask
Ingredients and Methods
The first ingredient is turmeric which has antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory properties. It makes the skin glowing and lustrous
Turmeric
Yogurt
The second ingredient is yogurt which contains calcium, which helps to nourish the skin. At the same time, it has a moisturizing effect on the skin preventing it from becoming dry
Antibacterial properties in rose water help to improve the complexion of your skin. It acts as a cool and refreshing agent
Rose Water
The fourth ingredient is lime juice which promotes healthy skin. The vitamin C present in it is required for the formation of collagen, a protein that keeps your skin firm and strong
Lime Juice
The last ingredient is wheat flour which improves the texture of the skin. It also slows down the skin-aging process
Wheat Flour
In a mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients to make a paste. Apply the paste to your skin and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. While exfoliating, gently rub the now dry mask and wash it off
Method
Try this homemade DIY mask to get a radiant glow like Priyanka Chopra
Glow Like A Star
