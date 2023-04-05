Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

APRIL 05, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Inspired DIY facemask

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Making Headlines

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has one of the most radiant faces in the industry. Her secret to this glow is her homemade DIY facemask to get a shine incomparable to anyone

Priyanka’s DIY face mask

Let’s take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s famous DIY facemask 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Ingredients and Methods

The first ingredient is turmeric which has antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory properties. It makes the skin glowing and lustrous

Source: Pexels

Turmeric

Source: Pexels

Yogurt

The second ingredient is yogurt which contains calcium, which helps to nourish the skin. At the same time, it has a moisturizing effect on the skin preventing it from becoming dry

Antibacterial properties in rose water help to improve the complexion of your skin. It acts as a cool and refreshing agent

Source: Pexels

Rose Water

The fourth ingredient is lime juice which promotes healthy skin. The vitamin C present in it is required for the formation of collagen, a protein that keeps your skin firm and strong

Source: Pexels

Lime Juice

The last ingredient is wheat flour which improves the texture of the skin. It also slows down the skin-aging process

Source: Pexels

Wheat Flour

In a mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients to make a paste. Apply the paste to your skin and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. While exfoliating, gently rub the now dry mask and wash it off

Source: Pexels

Method

Try this homemade DIY mask to get a radiant glow like Priyanka Chopra

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Glow Like A Star

