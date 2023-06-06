JUNE 06, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's Besan face pack
The global icon made her Bollywood acting debut in 2003 with the film 'Andaaz' opposite Akshay Kumar
Priyanka Chopra
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The Former Miss World has flawless and glowing skin and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at beauty tips from the evergreen actress
Glowing Skin
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The Citadel star has her own hair care brand which she widely endorses. She also shared her secret face pack she vouches for
Social Media
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
In an interview, Priyanka revealed she opts for a traditional besan face pack, which is her secret to a glowing skin
Face pack
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The face pack contains curd, rose water, few drops of lemon juice, oatmeal and sandalwood powder and besan
Ingredients
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Mix all the ingredients to form a semi-liquid paste
Process
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Apply a thin layer all over your face and neck. You can either use a brush or
do it with your gentle fingers
Application Regular trims
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Allow the pack to rest for 30 mins till it completely dries. It can be scraped off or washed off with water or a mild cleanser. Make sure to moisturize after taking off the mask
Removal
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The ingredients are all natural that will make your skin glowing and flawless
Benefits
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka will probably start filming ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ by end of 2023 starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif
Workfront
