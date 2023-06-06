Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 06, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's Besan face pack

The global icon made her Bollywood acting debut in 2003 with the film 'Andaaz' opposite Akshay Kumar

Priyanka Chopra

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

The Former Miss World has flawless and glowing skin and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at beauty tips from the evergreen actress

Glowing Skin

The Citadel star has her own hair care brand which she widely endorses. She also shared her secret face pack she vouches for

Social Media

In an interview, Priyanka revealed she opts for a traditional besan face pack, which is her secret to a glowing skin

Face pack

The face pack contains curd, rose water, few drops of lemon juice, oatmeal and sandalwood powder and besan

Ingredients

Mix all the ingredients to form a semi-liquid  paste 

Process

Apply a thin layer all over your face and neck. You can either use a brush or
do it with your gentle fingers

Application Regular trims

Allow the pack to rest for 30 mins till it completely dries. It can be scraped off or washed off with water or a mild cleanser. Make sure to moisturize after taking off the mask

Removal

The ingredients are all natural that will make your skin glowing and flawless

Benefits

Priyanka will probably start filming ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ by end of 2023 starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Workfront

