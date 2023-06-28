Heading 3
Priyanka Chopra's body scrub
Priyanka Chopra is a well-known Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and has carved her way to Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra
The former Miss World has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her body scrubs
The Citadel star is quite active on social media and loves to share her beauty tips with fans
The Bajirao Mastani star revealed her body scrub, the secret to her bright skin
The DIY body scrub has: gram flour, yogurt, lemon juice, whole milk, sandalwood powder, and turmeric
Mix 1 cup gram of flour with all the ingredients to form a thick paste
Gently apply the scrub all over and let it dry. Later, you can scratch it off
Priyanka advises that people with oily skin can use low-fat milk or skimmed milk instead of whole milk
The scrub acts as a hydrator and exfoliation to get rid of the dead skin cell
Priyanka will be seen in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt helmed by Zoya Akhtar
