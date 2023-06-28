Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra's body scrub

Priyanka Chopra is a well-known Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and has carved her way to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra

The former Miss World has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her body scrubs

The Citadel star is quite active on social media and loves to share her beauty tips with fans

The Bajirao Mastani star revealed her body scrub, the secret to her bright skin

Body Scrub

Ingredients

The DIY body scrub has: gram flour, yogurt, lemon juice, whole milk, sandalwood powder, and turmeric

Process

Mix 1 cup gram of flour with all the ingredients to form a thick paste

Gently apply the scrub all over and let it dry. Later, you can scratch it off

Application

Priyanka advises that people with oily skin can use low-fat milk or skimmed milk instead of whole milk

Special Tip

Benefits

The scrub acts as a hydrator and exfoliation to get rid of the dead skin cell

Priyanka will be seen in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt helmed by Zoya Akhtar

Work-front

