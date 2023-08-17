Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra's Lip care routine

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is an actress who predominantly works in the Bollywood and Hollywood Industry

Priyanka Chopra

The actress follows a lip care routine to achieve soft and healthy lips. Take a look at her step-by-step routine

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Lip care

This helps remove dead skin cells and helps achieve softer and smoother lips

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Exfoliation 

The actress uses a nourishing lip balm with SPF 15 or higher

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Lip balm

Hydration

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Staying hydrated is important for overall well being. It is also important for your lips to look their best. So make sure to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Lip mask

Lip masks help keep your lips hydrated and nourished overnight. The actress recommends using a aloe vera lip mask for better results

Natural products are less likely to damage or irritate your lips or make them worse

Use natural lip products

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Use a sea salt scrub to exfoliate and hydrate your lips

Sea salt scrubs

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Results

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

It takes time to achieve these results, and one must follow their routine regularly

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

You may not see a difference overnight immediately, but it is important to stay consistent with your routine

Overnight difference

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

