Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 17, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's Lip care routine
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is an actress who predominantly works in the Bollywood and Hollywood Industry
Priyanka Chopra
The actress follows a lip care routine to achieve soft and healthy lips. Take a look at her step-by-step routine
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Lip care
This helps remove dead skin cells and helps achieve softer and smoother lips
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Exfoliation
The actress uses a nourishing lip balm with SPF 15 or higher
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Lip balm
Hydration
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Staying hydrated is important for overall well being. It is also important for your lips to look their best. So make sure to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Lip mask
Lip masks help keep your lips hydrated and nourished overnight. The actress recommends using a aloe vera lip mask for better results
Natural products are less likely to damage or irritate your lips or make them worse
Use natural lip products
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Use a sea salt scrub to exfoliate and hydrate your lips
Sea salt scrubs
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Results
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
It takes time to achieve these results, and one must follow their routine regularly
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
You may not see a difference overnight immediately, but it is important to stay consistent with your routine
Overnight difference
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Instanews
information source
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.