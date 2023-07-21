Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
JUly 21, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's lip scrub
Priyanka Chopra is a well-known Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and has carved her way to Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra
The former Miss World has glossy lips and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her lip scrub
The Citadel star is quite active on social media and loves to share her beauty tips with fans
The Bajirao Mastani star revealed her lip scrub, the secret to her unchapped lips
Ingredients
The DIY lip scrub has: sea salt, vegetable glycerin, and rose water
Process
Mix all the ingredients to form a paste
Gently apply the scrub all over and let it dry
After drying, you can wipe it off
Benefits
The scrub acts as a hydrator and exfoliation to get rid of the dead cells
Priyanka was last seen in an action thriller series Citade on Amazon Prime
