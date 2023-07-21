Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 21, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's lip scrub

Priyanka Chopra is a well-known Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and has carved her way to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

The former Miss World has glossy lips and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her lip scrub

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Beauty

The Citadel star is quite active on social media and loves to share her beauty tips with fans

Social Media

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

The Bajirao Mastani star revealed her lip scrub, the secret to her unchapped lips

 lip scrub

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Ingredients

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

The DIY lip scrub has: sea salt, vegetable glycerin, and rose water

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Process

Mix all the ingredients to form a paste

Gently apply the scrub all over and let it dry

Application

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

After drying, you can wipe it off

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Removal

Benefits

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

The scrub acts as a hydrator and exfoliation to get rid of the dead cells

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka was last seen in an action thriller series Citade on Amazon Prime

Workfront

