Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
JANUARY 29, 2024
Probiotic rich foods
Begin your probiotic adventure with classic yogurt, a versatile and delicious source of beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium
Yogurt
Dive into the tangy goodness of kefir, a fermented milk drink packed with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals, promoting gut health and supporting immune function
Kefir
Explore the world of fermented cabbage with sauerkraut, a crunchy and sour delight that's not only rich in probiotics but also high in fiber and vitamins
Sauerkraut
Spice up your probiotic intake with kimchi, a Korean staple made from fermented vegetables, typically cabbage and radishes, infused with chili peppers and garlic
Kimchi
Upgrade your bread choice with sourdough, a naturally fermented option that not only provides a unique flavor but also introduces beneficial bacteria into your diet
Sourdough Bread
Indulge in the umami flavor of miso, a Japanese seasoning created by fermenting soybeans with salt and koji fungus, offering a savory addition to soups and marinades
Miso
Sip on the effervescent delight of kombucha, a fermented tea beverage with a range of flavors, providing a refreshing and probiotic-rich alternative to sugary drinks
Kombucha
Add vibrancy to your plate with pickled beetroot, a colorful and tangy option that can offer a dose of probiotics along with essential nutrients
Pickled Beetroot
Quench your thirst with buttermilk, a fermented dairy beverage that not only cools you down but also contributes to a healthy gut microbiome
Buttermilk
Explore Japanese cuisine with natto, fermented soybeans known for their distinctive aroma and sticky texture, delivering a potent probiotic punch and a dose of vitamin K
Natto
