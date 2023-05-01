Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

Lifestyle

MAY 01, 2023

Productive things to do at home

Image- Pexels

Try making DIY face masks, lip scrubs, and hair masks with healthy and organic ingredients and easy methods since it is a good way to surpass boredom and also get beautiful glowing skin at home

Do skincare

Image- Pexels

One of the best ways to spend time alone is by reading a book. Try reading books and novels which can help you gain knowledge

Read a book

Image- Pexels

Collect flower seeds and plant them in different pots. After about a month or two you will get to see beautiful and eye-soothing pretty flowers in your house and you would be proud of yourself

Plant flowers

Image- Pexels

There are various benefits of yoga, which include improvement of flexibility, strength, relief of back pain, and also benefits heart health.  It also relaxes your body and gives you a good night's sleep

Do some yoga

Image- Pexels

A clean room is a confidence boost and a source of physical activity, you will also experience cleaner indoor air, and a night of good sleep

Organize your room

Image- Pexels

Baking cookies at home is a fun way to erase boredom at home. You can also ease your cravings with a healthy cookie you made. Feed your cookies to your family and friends, and enjoy numerous compliments

Bake some cookies

Image- Pexels

Journaling helps you prioritize your problems, fears, concerns and also provides an opportunity for self-talk and identifying negative thoughts and behaviours

Journal your day

Image- Pexels

Working out reduces health risks and helps in weight management. It improves your ability to do daily activities and prevent falls. It also increases your chances of living longer

Workout

Image- Pexels

Walking decreases the chances of heart disease and stroke. It improves the management of conditions synch as hypertension. Walking also helps us in achieving strong bones and improve balance

Go for a walk

Image- Pexels

Meditation provides mental peace and the parties to express their emotions, end goals, and opinions which are not often paid importance in the conventional courts. It is said that meditating at least once a week improves mental health conditions

Meditate

