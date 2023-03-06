MAR 06, 2023
Products to apply before playing Holi
Holi is a festival of color, joy, and ecstasy but amidst all the celebration, we may forget about our skin and hair. Here is a list of products you should use before Holi
Source: Pexels
Pre-Holi skin and hair care
Source: Pexels
Holi colors can be very harmful to your hair, so oil your hair thoroughly before getting out there! This oil will act as a protective covering on your scalp and prevent any damage
Oil your hair!
Applying decent amount of moisturizer across your body will help your skin fight toxic colors
Source: Pexels
Apply moisturizer
To avoid tanning and sun damage, slather some sunscreen on your body. Make sure it is waterproof and has an SPF of 30 or higher
Source: Pexels
Apply sunblock
Source: Pexels
Apply oil to your skin
No matter how much you hate it, a thick layer of coconut or olive oil will help your skin against harmful colors and get rid of them easily
Don’t forget about your lips amidst all of this. Petroleum jelly will shield your lips against synthetic colors
Source: Pexels
Use petroleum jelly
A toner will shrink your pore size and get rid of any dirt. It will prevent harmful substances from penetrating your skin
Source: Pexels
Use a toner
Keep your nails short and apply a dark shade of nail color on them to prevent any staining
Source: Pexels
Paint your nails
Use a few drops of lemon juice on your scalp for some extra protection against infections
Source: Pexels
Use citrus fruits
If oil does not work for you, apply some leave-in conditioner on your hair and let it sit. This will act as a defensive layer against harmful colors
Source: Pexels
Leave-in conditioner
