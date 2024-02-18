Heading 3
Profound quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji
"Meditate on the Name of the Lord, O my soul; in the Lord's Will, find eternal peace"
"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God"
"By thinking, He cannot be reduced to thought, even by thinking hundreds of thousands of times"
"Let no man in the world live in delusion Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore"
"Truth is high, higher still is truthful living"
"Whatever pleases You is good"
"Those who have loved are those that have found God"
"Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you"
"Let mercy be your mosque, faith your prayer-mat, and honest living your Koran"
"Cut off the bondage of the world, and cross over to the other side of liberation"
