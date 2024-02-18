Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Profound quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji

"Meditate on the Name of the Lord, O my soul; in the Lord's Will, find eternal peace"

#1

Image Source: Pexels

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God"

#2

Image Source: Pexels

"By thinking, He cannot be reduced to thought, even by thinking hundreds of thousands of times"

#3

Image Source: Pexels

"Let no man in the world live in delusion Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore"

#4

Image Source: Pexels

"Truth is high, higher still is truthful living"

Image Source: Pexels

#5

"Whatever pleases You is good"

#6

Image Source: Pexels

"Those who have loved are those that have found God"

#7

Image Source: Pexels

"Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you"

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

"Let mercy be your mosque, faith your prayer-mat, and honest living your Koran"

"Cut off the bondage of the world, and cross over to the other side of liberation"

 #10

Image Source: Pexels

