Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Promising signs that he cares about you

If he's always honest with you, it shows he cares enough to be open about his feelings

Tells the Truth

If he communicates openly, it means he wants a healthy relationship and values your connection

Communicates openly

Listens to You

If he pays attention when you talk and creates a safe space for you, he cares about your thoughts and feelings

Doing little things, like buying your favorite snacks or fixing your car, is a clear sign he cares about making you happy

Does Nice Things 

Talking about his emotions shows he deeply cares about you and wants to be emotionally connected

Shares His Feelings

Being protective, especially when someone else tries to flirt, indicates he cares about your well-being

Protects You

Being there for you in good and bad times shows he's dedicated and faithful to the relationship

He's Reliable

Understanding when you need space and giving it to you shows he respects your boundaries

Respects Your Space

Treating you differently, being excited when you are, and making you feel valued physically show he cares deeply

Makes You Feel Special

Regularly complimenting you indicates he appreciates and cares about you, possibly wanting more than just friendship

Appreciates You

