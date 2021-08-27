AUGUST 27, 2021
Proof that Janhvi Kapoor loves sunsets
Enjoying the beautiful sunset in Maldives is a different feeling altogether and we are so envious of Janhvi Kapoor
What's better than taking a dip in the water while the sun is setting? Well, the answer is Janhvi Kapoor in a holographic swimsuit
We absolutely cannot get enough of Janhvi’s look and we love how she has accessorised it with an evil eye layered necklace and a chunky bracelet
This view is what paintings are made of!
Every girl squad’s dream vacation - enjoying a sunset, with your legs dipped in the water, in the cutest swimsuit with your girlfriends!
Also, a picture perfect pose to show our girlfriends some ‘LOVE’
Janhvi is definitely a beach babe and we have no doubts about that. We love how she’s soaking in the last of the golden hour
We cannot decide what's shining brighter here - the setting sun or Janhvi’s sunshine face
Sunsets are beautiful everywhere and this picture is the proof! The setting sun in the city feels just as calm as the one at the beach
And it’s even better when you have a special person to reminisce it with!
Everything about this picture is beautiful and it makes us want to pack our bags and take a trip to the beach right away!
Janhvi is seen enjoying the setting sun, the calming waves and the soft sand with her friend
Counting your blessings while the sunsets in the horizon and right after you have taken a sweet dip in the water - a dream come true!
We bet you won’t be able to stop yourself from smiling after seeing this magical picture
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla