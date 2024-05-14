Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
may 14, 2024
Proof that Kunal Kemmu is a fitness freak
Recently made headlines for his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, Actor Kunal Kemmu's Instagram pictures prove he is a big fitness freak
Kunal Kemmu
Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
Kunal Kemmu is undeniably a fitness enthusiast as the actor loves to hit the gym for workouts and exercises. Let's check out some of his pictures flaunting abs and muscles
Fitness Freak
Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
Kunal never misses an opportunity to flaunt his abs showcasing his dedication to fitness
Washboard Abs
Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
Looking for inspiration for building your biceps stronger? Needless to say, Kunal's pumped biceps are definitely the ones
Pumped Up Biceps
Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
His strong muscles and ripped physique are the epitome of fitness and often intrigue people to know about the secret to his fit body
Ripped Back
Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
Kunal and his love for mind-blowing and intense moves is something else! This is the reason that the actor often does leg press and air walking
Video: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
Toned Legs
Kunal Kemmu’s unbeatable dedication to remaining fit and maintaining abs makes him super-impressive among his fans
Flaunting Abs
Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
Kunal Kemmu can do it all! The actor indulges in high-intensity leg exercises and his strength leaves us gasping for breath
Leg Workout
Video: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
Kunal Kemmu knows how to grab our attention with his prominently defined abs. His muscle mass and strong biceps are too hot to handle!
Irresistible charisma
Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
Chiseled Chest
Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram
Kunal’s broad chest and well-defined arms featuring chiseled washboard abs create the quintessential chocolate boy look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.