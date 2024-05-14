Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle

may 14, 2024

 Proof that Kunal Kemmu is a fitness freak

Recently made headlines for his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, Actor Kunal Kemmu's Instagram pictures prove he is a big fitness freak 

Kunal Kemmu 

Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram 

Kunal Kemmu is undeniably a fitness enthusiast as the actor loves to hit the gym for workouts and exercises. Let's check out some of his pictures flaunting abs and muscles

Fitness Freak 

Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram 

Kunal never misses an opportunity to flaunt his abs showcasing his dedication to fitness 

 Washboard Abs 

Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram 

Looking for inspiration for building your biceps stronger? Needless to say, Kunal's pumped biceps are definitely the ones

Pumped Up Biceps 

Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram 

His strong muscles and ripped physique are the epitome of fitness and often intrigue people to know about the secret to his fit body

Ripped Back

Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram 

Kunal and his love for mind-blowing and intense moves is something else! This is the reason that the actor often does leg press and air walking

Video: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram

Toned Legs

Kunal Kemmu’s unbeatable dedication to remaining fit and maintaining abs makes him super-impressive among his fans

 Flaunting Abs 

Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram 

Kunal Kemmu can do it all! The actor indulges in high-intensity leg exercises and his strength leaves us gasping for breath

Leg Workout 

Video: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram

Kunal Kemmu knows how to grab our attention with his prominently defined abs. His muscle mass and strong biceps are too hot to handle!

Irresistible charisma

Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram 

 Chiseled Chest

Image: Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram 

Kunal’s broad chest and well-defined arms featuring chiseled washboard abs create the quintessential chocolate boy look

