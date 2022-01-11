Lifestyle
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 11, 2022
Proof that Pooja Hegde loves the beach
Messy Hair
Pooja was seen messily putting her hair into a ponytail dressed in a fringed bikini
Image: Pooja Hegde instagram
Earthy Tones
Pooja enjoyed the warmth of the beach sun, dressed in an earthy toned monokini
Video: Pooja Hegde instagram
Beach Hats
Pooja was all smiles as she shielded herself from the sun wearing a beach hat
Image: Pooja Hegde instagram
Pastel Power
She looked stunning in a pastel tie-dye bikini and a layered chain
Image: Pooja Hegde instagram
Vacay Vibes
She gave us a glimpse of her soothing beach trip making us want to pack our bags
Video: Pooja Hegde instagram
Snorkel Tales
Pooja also indulged in some water activities and enjoyed snorkelling
Image: Pooja Hegde instagram
Oversized Shirts
Pooja pranced around on the beach with a loosely layered oversized shirt over a white bikini
Image: Pooja Hegde instagram
Smooth Transitions
Pooja blessed us with a smooth transition from her airport look to her beach look
Video: Pooja Hegde instagram
Orange Is The New Black
Pooja jumped into the ‘orange is the new black’ bandwagon with an orange swimsuit
Image: Pooja Hegde instagram
Breezy Pants
Pooja teamed her bikini top with loose fit off-white trousers and a cowrie necklace
Image: Pooja Hegde instagram
Breakfast In The Pool
Pooja enjoyed a delicious breakfast in the pool that made our mouths water
Image: Pooja Hegde instagram
