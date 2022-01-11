Lifestyle

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 11, 2022

Proof that Pooja Hegde loves the beach 

Messy Hair

Pooja was seen messily putting her hair into a ponytail dressed in a fringed bikini

Image: Pooja Hegde instagram

Earthy Tones

Pooja enjoyed the warmth of the beach sun, dressed in an earthy toned monokini

Video: Pooja Hegde instagram 

Beach Hats

Pooja was all smiles as she shielded herself from the sun wearing a beach hat

Image: Pooja Hegde instagram

Pastel Power

She looked stunning in a pastel tie-dye bikini and a layered chain

Image: Pooja Hegde instagram

Vacay Vibes

She gave us a glimpse of her soothing beach trip making us want to pack our bags

Video: Pooja Hegde instagram

Snorkel Tales

Pooja also indulged in some water activities and enjoyed snorkelling

Image: Pooja Hegde instagram

Oversized Shirts

Pooja pranced around on the beach with a loosely layered oversized shirt over a white bikini

Image: Pooja Hegde instagram

Smooth Transitions

Pooja blessed us with a smooth transition from her airport look to her beach look

Video: Pooja Hegde instagram

Orange Is The New Black

Pooja jumped into the ‘orange is the new black’ bandwagon with an orange swimsuit

Image: Pooja Hegde instagram

Breezy Pants

Pooja teamed her bikini top with loose fit off-white trousers and a cowrie necklace

Image: Pooja Hegde instagram

Breakfast In The Pool 

Pooja enjoyed a delicious breakfast in the pool that made our mouths water

Image: Pooja Hegde instagram 

