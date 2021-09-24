sept 24, 2021
Tamannaah Bhatia is a big fitness freak
Tamannaah Bhatia is a fitness freak who prefers to work out in the rain rather than to watch the monsoon weather from the windows like us
From yoga, Zumba, dance to hardcore workouts, the star’s fitness journey is unreal!
Instead of stressing the muscles every day at the gym, Tamannaah takes the green route and goes hiking
She is seen here doing yoga postures flawlessly that made us want to pick our yoga mats and kickstart our fitness journey
She generously shares her exercise pictures and videos on the ‘gram proving to us that no pain, no gain
Even on her France vacay, she didn’t miss working out
Tamannaah believes that more than motivation, discipline is what takes to be consistent with one’s fitness journey
Her recent photoshoot saw her taking unconventional poses that questioned our flexibility as she captioned it “Thank God for yoga.”
Her fitness routine also has room for calorie-burning dance numbers
Tamannaah is hardworking, dedicated and is indeed a fitness freak!
