Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 08, 2024
Propose day quotes
"Today, I want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me. Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you! I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky. Happy Propose Day!"
"You are the music in my life. Everything gets a little bit better with you in it. Your laugh is like a symphony that I can never get enough of. Happy Propose day!"
“You have seen my imperfections and insecurities and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose day!"
“Can I keep you and never let you go? Happy Propose Day”
"Today I promise a lifetime and neverending love and togetherness. Would you share the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best of every moment. Happy Propose Day, my love!"
“My feelings for you have only grown stronger since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day!”
“You are not someone I want to be with, you are someone I cannot be without. Stay in my life forever... Happy Propose Day My Love!”
“Loving you has made me become a better person. Happy Propose Day!”
“I make a promise for a lifetime, to never leave your hand throughout my life. Happy Propose Day, my love!”
"No poems, no fancy words, just my true feelings for you, my love. Happy Propose Day :)"
