Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 07, 2023
Pros and cons of facial icing
Ice can cure a variety of skin problems simply by rubbing it on the face
Pros of facial icing
Image: Pexels
Ice is one of the best natural exfoliators that can give you instant results. Ice cubes enhance the natural glow and radiance
Image: Pexels
Natural exfoliator
Apply ice to the pimple until it feels numb after scrubbing and cleaning your face for tight pores and less greasy skin feel
Image: Pexels
Reduce excessive oil
The coldness of the ice can make your skin look younger and firmer, it helps to prevent signs of aging
Prevents wrinkles
Image: Pexels
Reduces puffiness
Image: Pexels
Icing reduces swelling, therefore, it helps reduce under-eye puffiness
Image: Pexels
Prepare skin for makeup
Using ice cubes will help other products penetrate deeper into the skin. The skin becomes better prepared to apply makeup
There are also a number of possible side effects associated with applying ice on face
Cons of facial icing
Image: Pexels
Using direct ice on your face for a very long time can cause ice burn, which slows down the blood flow to that particular area. To avoid ice burns, protect your skin from direct contact with ice by wrapping a cloth around it
Image: Pexels
Ice burn
Do not dunk face in bowl of Ice
Image: Pexels
You shouldn't not dunk your face in a bowl of ice cold water, it may cause irritation or redness. Also if you have dry or sensitive skin, you should not follow this skin care tip
Image: Pexels
Icing for a prolonged period of time may cause itchiness or redness
Icing for long time
