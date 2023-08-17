Heading 3

AUGUST 07, 2023

Pros and cons of facial icing

Ice can cure a variety of skin problems simply by rubbing it on the face 

Pros of facial icing

Ice is one of the best natural exfoliators that can give you instant results. Ice cubes enhance the natural glow and radiance

Natural exfoliator

Apply ice to the pimple until it feels numb after scrubbing and cleaning your face for tight pores and less greasy skin feel

Reduce excessive oil

The coldness of the ice can make your skin look younger and firmer, it helps to prevent signs of aging

Prevents wrinkles

Reduces puffiness

Icing reduces swelling, therefore, it helps reduce under-eye puffiness

Prepare skin for makeup

Using ice cubes will help other products penetrate deeper into the skin. The skin becomes better prepared to apply makeup

There are also a number of possible side effects associated with applying ice on face

Cons of facial icing

Using direct ice on your face for a very long time can cause ice burn, which slows down the blood flow to that particular area. To avoid ice burns, protect your skin from direct contact with ice by wrapping a cloth around it

Ice burn

Do not dunk face in bowl of Ice

You shouldn't not dunk your face in a bowl of ice cold water, it may cause irritation or redness. Also if you have dry or sensitive skin, you should not follow this skin care tip

Icing for a prolonged period of time may cause itchiness or redness 

Icing for long time

