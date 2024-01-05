Heading 3

JANUARY 05, 2024

Pros And Cons of Living Apart Together

LAT provides both partners with personal autonomy and independence. They can maintain their individual living spaces 

Personal Autonomy

With reduced time spent together, there are fewer opportunities for disagreements

Less Conflict

LAT can be more cost-effective, as couples only share living expenses

Lower Living Costs

Co-parenting arrangements can be well-structured, ensuring that children have consistent routines and can depend on spending time with both parents

Stability And Predictability

Couples in LAT relationships tend to be more intentional and focused when they spend time together. It can lead to deeper and more enriching conversations 

 Focused Quality Time

Living apart can lead to emotional disconnection. With less time spent together, there is a risk of feeling isolated or distant from each other

Emotional Disconnection

Couples in LAT relationships may face social challenges, especially when explaining their unconventional living arrangements to friends & family

Social Challenges

Maintaining physical intimacy and a strong sexual connection can be challenging when partners live apart

Intimacy And Physical Connection

Inconsistent Routine

For families with children in LAT relationships, kids may experience an irregular routine. This can affect their sense of stability

Coordinating shared responsibilities, such as childcare, finances, and household maintenance, can be more complex in LAT relationships

Logistical Complexities

