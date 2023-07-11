Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 11, 2023
Pros & Cons of bench press
This exercise might seem intimidating but it utilizes simple movements which are easier to learn and apt for beginners
Beginner friendly
Images: Pexels
Are you looking for an exercise that will focus on chest muscle building? Bench Press should be your pick
Images: Pexels
Chest-building exercise
This exercise can be performed daily if your goal is to improve your technique and movements
Daily sets
Images: Pexels
Are you someone whose progress has stalled during your training journey? Beach press can challenge you to move out of your comfort zone
Enhances progress
Images: Pexels
Limited time
Images: Pexels
If you are someone who is crunched for time, this exercise form should be your pick as the necessary training volume is covered
Images: Pexels
Neglecting other lifts
If you bench press daily, it is likely that you will struggle to maintain a balanced approach and give equal attention to other lifts
Though bench presses do not require a lot of time, people may not be able to visit the gym regularly to train and workout
Time Frequency
Images: Pexels
This exercise is not for everyone. if done daily, it can cause injuries to the upper body and may add too much volume for the muscles
Injury risk
Images: Pexels
Recovery
Images: Pexels
If you are not careful about your posture and body movement, you will sustain injuries and it will be a long road to recovery
Images: Pexels
It is best if bench presses are done 3 to 5 sessions per week and not daily. This will give you an opportunity to maximize your progress and limit the disadvantages
Caution
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.