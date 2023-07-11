Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 11, 2023

Pros & Cons of bench press 

This exercise might seem intimidating but it utilizes simple movements which are easier to learn and apt for beginners

 Beginner friendly 

Are you looking for an exercise that will focus on chest muscle building? Bench Press should be your pick

Chest-building exercise 

This exercise can be performed daily if your goal is to improve your technique and movements 

Daily sets 

Are you someone whose progress has stalled during your training journey? Beach press can challenge you to move out of your comfort zone

Enhances progress 

Limited time 

If you are someone who is crunched for time, this exercise form should be your pick as the necessary training volume is covered 

Neglecting other lifts 

If you bench press daily, it is likely that you will struggle to maintain a balanced approach and give equal attention to other lifts

Though bench presses do not require a lot of time, people may not be able to visit the gym regularly to train and workout 

Time Frequency 

This exercise is not for everyone. if done daily, it can cause injuries to the upper body and may add too much volume for the muscles 

 Injury risk 

Recovery 

If you are not careful about your posture and body movement, you will sustain injuries and it will be a long road to recovery 

It is best if bench presses are done 3 to 5 sessions per week and not daily. This will give you an opportunity to maximize your progress and limit the disadvantages 

Caution 

