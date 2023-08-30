Heading 3
AUGUST 30, 2023
Pros & Cons of Black Garlic
The antioxidants in black garlic prevent muscle damage and protect the skin from the damage caused by free radicals, thus enhancing the complexion
Antioxidants
The compounds derived from black garlic enhance immunity. It is known to have an anti-inflammatory effect, thus boosting brain health
Immunity
Black garlic can lower the cholesterol levels of an individual, thus promoting cardiovascular health
Cardiovascular Health
The fermentation process of black garlic boosts the production of good bacteria which can be beneficial for gut and digestive health
Digestive Health
Weight management
Are you looking for healthy foods to manage weight? Include black garlic in your diet for effective results
Health benefits
Black garlic can prevent the growth of cancer cells and manage the blood sugar levels of the body
Black garlic is replete with several nutrients, but its strong taste and odor may not be liked by everyone
Taste & Odor
The consumption of black garlic might lead to issues like bloating, gas, upset stomach, or diarrhea
Discomfort
Hypotension
People having low blood pressure condition should steer clear of black garlic as it might reduce the blood pressure levels further
Black garlic has a blood thinning effect which can benefit cardiovascular health. But people using medicines for the same should consult their physician before consuming it
Blood thinning effect
