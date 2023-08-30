Heading 3

Pros & Cons of Black Garlic 

Image: Pexels

The antioxidants in black garlic prevent muscle damage and protect the skin from the damage caused by free radicals, thus enhancing the complexion 

Antioxidants 

The compounds derived from black garlic enhance immunity. It is known to have an anti-inflammatory effect, thus boosting brain health 

Image: Pexels

Immunity 

Black garlic can lower the cholesterol levels of an individual, thus promoting cardiovascular health 

Image: Pexels

Cardiovascular Health 

The fermentation process of black garlic boosts the production of good bacteria which can be beneficial for gut and digestive health 

Image: Pexels

Digestive Health 

 Weight management 

Image: Pexels

Are you looking for healthy foods to manage weight? Include black garlic in your diet for effective results 

Image: Pexels

Health benefits 

Black garlic can prevent the growth of cancer cells and manage the blood sugar levels of the body 

Black garlic is replete with several nutrients, but its strong taste and odor may not be liked by everyone 

Taste & Odor 

Image: Pexels

The consumption of black garlic might lead to issues like bloating, gas, upset stomach, or diarrhea 

 Discomfort 

Image: Pexels

Hypotension 

Image: Pexels

People having low blood pressure condition should steer clear of black garlic as it might reduce the blood pressure levels further 

Image: Pexels

Black garlic has a blood thinning effect which can benefit cardiovascular health. But people using medicines for the same should consult their physician before consuming it 

Blood thinning effect 

